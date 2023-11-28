IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins addresses Australia's struggles in T20Is against India

Australia's T20I team, under Pat Cummins' leadership, faces a challenging situation trailing 0-2 in the ongoing series against India. With key players rested and workload concerns, Cummins emphasizes the human aspect of cricketers, stating, "They're humans, they're not robots."

Australia finds itself trailing 0-2 in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India, prompting captain Pat Cummins to emphasize the human aspect of cricketers, stating, "They're humans, they're not robots." The Australian team, missing several World Cup-winning players and grappling with workload concerns, lost the first two T20Is.

With most of their key players rested and several others recalled due to workload issues, Australia faces challenges against a second-string Indian side. Cricket Australia has confirmed the return of Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, and Chris Green to bolster the squad.

Acknowledging the strain on players amidst a busy home summer, Cummins expressed understanding, stating, "They're not at 100 percent." He highlighted the significance of these tours, providing opportunities for younger and less-experienced players who may not be part of the regular playing XI.

As Australia prepares for upcoming engagements, including Test series against Pakistan and the West Indies, Cummins emphasised the importance of these tours, despite the team's current struggles. The third T20I between India and Australia is scheduled for November 28, 2023, in Guwahati.

