    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Bumrah, Pant return as India opts to field in 8-over contest

    India and Australia face off in the Nagpur T20I on Friday. The game has been truncated to eight overs per side due to a wet outfield delay. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have returned as the hosts opt to field.

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

    It is finally game time, as India takes on Australia in the second of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Friday. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, the contest is witnessing a delayed start due to a wet outfield caused by heavy rains in the city in the past 48 hours. The game has been reduced to eight overs per side, with a couple of bowlers able to bowl two overs each. Also, the Powerplay would be restricted to the opening couple of overs. Meanwhile, the Indians have won the toss and opted to field, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are back in the playing XI.

    After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented, "We're going to field first. It's nice [the atmosphere]. So many people have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging because you don't know what to do. You have to go out and express yourself."

    "Hopefully, we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight-over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] misses out too, and Pant comes in," added Rohit, as India is in a do-or-die situation, training the series 0-1. On the other hand, the visitors too made a couple of changes.

    "We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We're happy with the way we played and the execution. We have two changes: [Nathan] Ellis is injured, and [Daniel] Sams comes in. Sean Abbott comes in for [Josh] Inglis," said Australian captain Aaron Finch.

    Playing XI
    IND:     KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    AUS: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 9:30 PM IST
