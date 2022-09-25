IND vs AUS 2022-23, Hyderabad T20I: Pant missed out with Bhuvi coming in as India opts to field

India is up against Australia in the deciding Hyderabad T20I on Sunday. The hosts have won the toss and opted to field while there is a change, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in for Rishabh Pant.

The stage is set for the ultimate decider. Team India is facing off against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. With the series locked at 1-1 after two closely-fought contests, both sides would leave no stones unturned to go home happy with the title. The hosts have won the toss and opted to field first. The Indians have made a change, with senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming into the side, having tactically missed out on the last game. He replaced young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, with veteran keeper-finisher Dinesh Karthik being preferred over him.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma voiced, "We will bowl first. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this game format, so it was a good win for us [in Nagpur]."

"Australia has always been challenging. They bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence, and I hope everyone steps up today. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he [Bhuvneshwar] unfortunately missed out," announced Rohit.

In the meantime, Aussie captain Aaron Finch reckoned, "We would have fielded as well. It looks like a good wicket, though. We always want to perform against the best sides. In that sense, this is a critical game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they [Indians] play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott."

Playing XI

IND: KL Rahul (vc & wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUS: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.