    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India and Netherlands are clashing in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Meanwhile, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    After toppling arch-rival Pakistan in its opener of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Team India is ready for its second tournament clash, as it faces off against minnows Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. It is expected to be an easy ride for the Indians. However, given the tendency of the smaller sides to pull off a surprise in the competition already, the Men in Blue would not be taking the Dutch lightly. A defeat could reduce its chances of making it to the semis. In the meantime, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.
    NED: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Kohli, Yadav, Rahul and O'Dowd
    Rohit and Rahul will once again be the most desired openers here. Although the latter has failed to fire, he will not be judged on a one-game flop. While Kohli will be ruling at number three, Yadav and O'Dowd are a force in the middle order.

    Wicketkeeper: Edwards
    Having spent more time behind the wickets in the competition and being a young, energetic and athletic lad, he is perfect for the role. In contrast, he has been effective with his batting abilities too.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure BCCI will sort this out' - Ganguly on Team India's food issue

    All-rounders: Pandya (c) and de Leede (vc)
    While Pandya is a no-brainer here, making him the undisputed skipper, de Leede has been doing great across departments and is highly trusted by his teammates and management, making him Pandya's deputy.

    Bowlers: Shami, van Meekeren and Arshdeep
    In an all-out pace attack at the SCG, we have the above-said trio, who have been lethal of late and would leave no stone unturned to give the batters a hard time, especially with their swing.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: HELPING ARMS - MEN WHO PREPARE KOHLI, ROHIT WITH 150-PLUS THROWDOWNS

    Match details
    Date and day:     October 27, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
    Time: 12.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with technical superiority

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
