ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

India and Netherlands are clashing in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Meanwhile, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

After toppling arch-rival Pakistan in its opener of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Team India is ready for its second tournament clash, as it faces off against minnows Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. It is expected to be an easy ride for the Indians. However, given the tendency of the smaller sides to pull off a surprise in the competition already, the Men in Blue would not be taking the Dutch lightly. A defeat could reduce its chances of making it to the semis. In the meantime, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

NED: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli, Yadav, Rahul and O'Dowd

Rohit and Rahul will once again be the most desired openers here. Although the latter has failed to fire, he will not be judged on a one-game flop. While Kohli will be ruling at number three, Yadav and O'Dowd are a force in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Edwards

Having spent more time behind the wickets in the competition and being a young, energetic and athletic lad, he is perfect for the role. In contrast, he has been effective with his batting abilities too.

All-rounders: Pandya (c) and de Leede (vc)

While Pandya is a no-brainer here, making him the undisputed skipper, de Leede has been doing great across departments and is highly trusted by his teammates and management, making him Pandya's deputy.

Bowlers: Shami, van Meekeren and Arshdeep

In an all-out pace attack at the SCG, we have the above-said trio, who have been lethal of late and would leave no stone unturned to give the batters a hard time, especially with their swing.

Match details

Date and day: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Time: 12.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with technical superiority