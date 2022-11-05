ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS knocked out as Hales-Stokes power ENG to win over SL; fans stunned

England has sealed its place in the semis of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the Super 12 by four wickets in Sydney on Saturday. Consequently, Australia was knocked out, and fans grieved.

It is the end of the road for defending champion and hosts Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. On Saturday, former champion England conquered Sri Lanka by four wickets in Group 1's final Super 12 match at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG). The result took the Three Lions to second place, displacing the Kangaroos in terms of better net run rate (NRR). As for this game, pacer Mark Wood did an excellent job of restricting the Lions to a sub-par total, while Alex Hales and Ben Stokes got the job done with the bat, despite some good bowling by the Lankans. Meanwhile, Australian supporters were left grieving.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat, as openers Pathum Nissanka (67) and Kusal Mendis (18) put on 39 before the latter fell to pacer Chris Woakes in the fourth over of the PowerPlay. A 32-run partnership ensued between the former and Dhananjaya de Silva (9), while the latter departed to pacer Sam Curran in the ninth, followed by Charith Asalanka (8) in the 11th at 84.

Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (22) tailored a 34-run stand for the fourth wicket, as the former struck his ninth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century before falling to leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the 16th. Lanka lost some regular wickets thereon and eventually managed a below-par total of 141/8. For the English, pacer Mark Wood caught three, while Rashid was duly economical.

In reply, English openers Jos Buttler (28) and Alex Hales (47) moulded a 75-run partnership to put their side on top firmly. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga gave the opening breakthrough by dismissing the former in the eighth, followed by the latter in the tenth, seven runs later. The Three Lions lost some quick wickets thereon and were left at 129/6 by the 18th.

Nevertheless, Ben Stokes (44*) held his nerves throughout the chase, while with five needed off the last six balls, Chris Woakes (5*) hammered the winning four, as England sealed its semis place with a couple of deliveries to spare. As the Lankans go home packing, spinners Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva and pacer Lahiru Kumar captured a couple each, whereas off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana was economical.

Brief scores: SL 141/8 (Nissanka- 67, Wood- 3/26) lost to ENG 144/6 (Hales- 47, Stokes- 42; Hasaranga- 2/23) by four wickets.