'Howdy Texas!' - CSK franchise grows stronger with Major League Cricket; official announcement coming up soon

CSK franchise is all set to grow stronger, as it will be adding another team to its kitty in the form of the Texas franchise in USA's Major League Cricket, with an official announcement expected soon.

Former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be mulling a stake in the Texas team, one of the six sides in the Major League Cricket (MLC) of the United States of America (USA). On Saturday, the Super Kings franchise revealed it would soon make a "major announcement" about its association with the new Twenty20 (T20) competition in the US.

San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle Orcas, Texas and Washington DC are the six sides that would compete in the event, scheduled to begin July 13 this year. MLC announced on Friday that another IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), co-owned by GMR Group, will partner with the Seattle Orcas to "help build and operate a world-class cricket team".

The Seattle Orcas' lead investor group possesses Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft and Soma Somasegar, managing director of Madrona Ventures and others. In its mysterious tweet on Saturday, CSK expressed, "Major announcement soon. Howdy Texas! Show some yellow to our NRI cousin, @TeamTexasMLC!"

The plot arrives a day before the MLC Domestic Player Draft, scheduled in Houston, with over 100 players qualified to define the "USA cricket community" in the competition. "The remainder of each team's player roster will be filled with some of the best T20 cricketers from around the globe," MLC conveyed in a media release on Friday.

An ESPNCricinfo report on March 16 articulated that former two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had taken control of the Los Angeles franchise, while record five-time former IPL champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will direct the New York franchise on its own. The 2023 season will comprise 19 games, to be played over 18 days, building up to the grand finale on July 30.

(With inputs from PTI)