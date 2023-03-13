Historic! It's IND vs AUS at the ICC WTC 2021-23 Final; fans thank NZ for eclipsing SL in a thriller

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: India sealed its place in the Final of the mega event on Monday after New Zealand edged past Sri Lanka in a thriller by a couple of wickets in the opening Christchurch Test.

It is a conquest for Team India even before the ongoing fourth and final Test against Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has concluded, as it has sealed its place in the Final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. It all happened after New Zealand pipped Sri Lanka in a thriller by a couple of wickets in the opening Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, thanks to Kane Williamson's unbeaten 121. At the same time, fans congratulated Rohit Sharma and co, besides thanking the Kiwis.

The WTC Final race was wide open earlier during the day. If Lanka had won, India would have had to churn out a win against Australia to ensure its place. And, if the Indian Test ended in a draw with Lanka winning, the former would have had to wait until the final Test between NZ and SL in Wellington, where it would have hoped for a Kiwis' win to see itself through to the Final.

The Final is scheduled for June 7-11, with June 12 being a reserve day, and will be held at The Oval in London, with Australia being the other finalist. In contrast, it would be the second straight appearance in the final for Rohit Sharma and co, having finished as the runners-up in 2021 against NZ in Southampton.