Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dinesh Karthik to David Warner - Cricketers wish on the auspicious occasion

    India is in a festive mood on Wednesday as it celebrates the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Indians, including celebrities and sportspersons, are celebrating it. Meanwhile, the cricketers, too, have sent out wishes for the same.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dinesh Karthik to David Warner - Cricketers wish on the auspicious occasion-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    It is an auspicious day for every Indian, as it is in a festive mood. It is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, where every Indian is worshipping Lord Ganesh. The festival is celebrated across India, with every Indian citizen observing it, including celebrities and sportspersons. On the same note, the Indian cricketers are honouring the same, as they have sent out wishes to their fans and followers on the event of Ganesh Chaturthi. Interestingly, not just Indian but overseas cricketers are also well aware of this festival and have wished their Indian supporters the same.

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Indian opener Shubman Gill noted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. 🙏" On the other hand, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wrote, "वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ May bappa bless us with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.🙏"

    ALSO READ: GANESH CHATURTHI 2022 - 5 BOLLYWOOD SONGS THAT FILL YOU WITH SPIRIT TO WELCOME GANPATI BAPPA

    Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also one of the wishes on the social media platform, as he authored, "A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi. ♥️"

    Former Indian legend and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman also penned, "May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with never-ending happiness. Wishing you all a very happy & prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. 😊" In comparison, Australian opener David Warner also sent out a wish on Twitter, which read, "To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates".

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Can an experimental India bull-doz past Hong Kong?

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of India game against Hong Kong (See pictures)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of game against Hong Kong (See pictures)

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give tribute to late actor with Appu idols with Ganpati RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans give tribute to late actor with Appu idols with Ganpati

    Liquor sale in Delhi to be under old excise policy from September 1: All you need to know AJR

    Liquor sale in Delhi to be under old excise policy from September 1: All you need to know

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone?

    Artemis-1: NASA's new launch attempt of its moon rocket on Saturday - adt

    Artemis-1: NASA's new launch attempt of its moon rocket on Saturday

    football EPL 2022-23, english premier league: I think it does not take a lot to beat us - Thomas Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I think it does not take a lot to beat us' - Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon