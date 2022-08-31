Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Dinesh Karthik to David Warner - Cricketers wish on the auspicious occasion

India is in a festive mood on Wednesday as it celebrates the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Indians, including celebrities and sportspersons, are celebrating it. Meanwhile, the cricketers, too, have sent out wishes for the same.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Indian opener Shubman Gill noted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. 🙏" On the other hand, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wrote, "वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ May bappa bless us with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.🙏"

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also one of the wishes on the social media platform, as he authored, "A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi. ♥️"

Former Indian legend and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman also penned, "May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with never-ending happiness. Wishing you all a very happy & prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. 😊" In comparison, Australian opener David Warner also sent out a wish on Twitter, which read, "To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates".