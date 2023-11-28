Gaikwad brilliance propels India to a commanding 222/3 against Australia in the 3rd T20I

India have scored a mammoth first innings total in the first innings of the 3rd T20I. In an unbroken partnership worth 141 runs, Tilak managed a modest contribution of 31 runs, while Gaikwad orchestrated a spectacular century. Initially scoring 21 off 21 balls, Gaikwad swiftly transformed his innings, culminating in an impressive 123 runs from just 57 deliveries. The Australian bowling attack faced its own challenges, with Hardie struggling in his second spell, and Maxwell's 20th over failing to yield the desired results. Although Ellis' slower balls and Behrendorff's 1-12 stood out as commendable bowling performances for Australia, the overall leakage of runs by the rest relegated their efforts to mere footnotes in the innings summary.

Matthew Wade, attempting Glenn Maxwell's off-spin in the final over, would rue the decision as it cost Australia dearly, conceding 30 runs. India, continuing their formidable batting display, posted their third consecutive 200+ total in the series, thanks to Gaikwad's sensational century off just 52 balls. Australia, having won the toss and elected to bowl first, experienced an erratic start from Kane Richardson. Although he redeemed himself by dismissing Ishan Kishan early on, the Aussies faced a setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell victim to Behrendorff's wiles in the second over.

The recovery came in the form of a resilient partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad, contributing 57 runs for the third wicket. Aaron Hardie, claiming his maiden T20I wicket, dismissed Surya for 39 in the 11th over. However, the true spectacle unfolded as Gaikwad's blazing innings took center stage. Hammering an unbeaten 123 runs, featuring 13 fours and 7 sixes, Gaikwad dominated the Australian bowlers. The young duo of Gaikwad and Tilak Varma crafted an imposing partnership of 141* for the fourth wicket, propelling India to a formidable total of 222/3 in 20 overs. With Behrendorff being the only exception, the rest of the Australian bowlers found themselves on the receiving end of a relentless onslaught.

