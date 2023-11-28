Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gaikwad brilliance propels India to a commanding 222/3 against Australia in the 3rd T20I

    In the third T20 International showdown between India and Australia, Ruturaj Gaikwad's breathtaking century powered India to a formidable total of 222/3.

    Gaikwad brilliance propels India to a commanding 222/3 against Australia in the 3rd T20I osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    India have scored a mammoth first innings total in the first innings of the 3rd T20I. In an unbroken partnership worth 141 runs, Tilak managed a modest contribution of 31 runs, while Gaikwad orchestrated a spectacular century. Initially scoring 21 off 21 balls, Gaikwad swiftly transformed his innings, culminating in an impressive 123 runs from just 57 deliveries. The Australian bowling attack faced its own challenges, with Hardie struggling in his second spell, and Maxwell's 20th over failing to yield the desired results. Although Ellis' slower balls and Behrendorff's 1-12 stood out as commendable bowling performances for Australia, the overall leakage of runs by the rest relegated their efforts to mere footnotes in the innings summary.

    Matthew Wade, attempting Glenn Maxwell's off-spin in the final over, would rue the decision as it cost Australia dearly, conceding 30 runs. India, continuing their formidable batting display, posted their third consecutive 200+ total in the series, thanks to Gaikwad's sensational century off just 52 balls. Australia, having won the toss and elected to bowl first, experienced an erratic start from Kane Richardson. Although he redeemed himself by dismissing Ishan Kishan early on, the Aussies faced a setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell victim to Behrendorff's wiles in the second over.

    The recovery came in the form of a resilient partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad, contributing 57 runs for the third wicket. Aaron Hardie, claiming his maiden T20I wicket, dismissed Surya for 39 in the 11th over. However, the true spectacle unfolded as Gaikwad's blazing innings took center stage. Hammering an unbeaten 123 runs, featuring 13 fours and 7 sixes, Gaikwad dominated the Australian bowlers. The young duo of Gaikwad and Tilak Varma crafted an imposing partnership of 141* for the fourth wicket, propelling India to a formidable total of 222/3 in 20 overs. With Behrendorff being the only exception, the rest of the Australian bowlers found themselves on the receiving end of a relentless onslaught.

    Also Read: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction osf

    Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction

    Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1 osf

    Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1

    IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins addresses Australia's struggles in T20Is against India osf

    IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins addresses Australia's struggles in T20Is against India

    Pakistan cricket board reverses fine on Azam Khan for displaying Palestine flag on his bat osf

    Pakistan cricket board reverses fine on Azam Khan for displaying Palestine flag on his bat

    Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic instagram post Bumrah's leaves fans guessing osf

    'Silence is sometimes...': Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post keeps fans guessing

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 115 children kidnapped till Sept this year; 18 killed anr

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 115 children kidnapped till September this year; 18 killed

    Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction osf

    Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head on CSK's radar for IPL 2024 auction

    Abigail kidnapping case: ADGP Ajith Kumar credits cops, media and locals for finding 6-year-old anr

    Abigail kidnapping case: ADGP Ajith Kumar credits cops, media and locals for finding 6-year-old

    Uttarakhand Rescuers reach 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel since 17 days; WATCH first visuals AJR

    BREAKING: 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel for 17 days finally rescued; WATCH first visuals

    Massive Snowstorm takes lives of 10 in Ukraine and Moldova, weather conditions to further deteriorate avv

    Massive Snowstorm takes lives of 10 in Ukraine and Moldova, weather conditions to further deteriorate

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon