    Irani Cup: Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in Rest of India squad ?

    Sanju Samson might be included in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman had a good outing in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 196 runs in two matches, including a century.

    Irani Cup 2024: Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in Rest of India squad ?
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    The Irani Cup, the next big event in India's domestic cricket season after the Duleep Trophy, will see Ranji champions Mumbai face off against the Rest of India. The match is scheduled from October 1st to 5th in Lucknow. While the teams are yet to be announced, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Mumbai side, aiming for a comeback to India's Test team. Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are also expected to be part of the Mumbai squad.

    Also read: Social media filled with memes after India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai

    The Rest of India team selection will heavily rely on performances in the Duleep Trophy. Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson is being considered for the wicketkeeper's role in the team following his impressive showing in the tournament. Representing India D, Samson played two matches and amassed 196 runs, including a century. His highest score was 106 runs against India B, followed by a 45-run knock in the second innings of the same match.

    Although Samson was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second round match against India A, the Rajasthan Royals captain smashed 40 off 45 balls at the second time of asking. In the third round match against India B, the right-handed batsman batted with great intent, reaching century in just 95 balls. He smashed the India B bowlers all around the park, hitting 12 fours and three sixes. 

    Samson batted with a similar attitude in the second innings, scoring 45 off 53 balls, including five boundaries and three maximums. India D went on to win the match by 257 runs. 

    Samson, who was initially included in the Duleep Trophy squad as a replacement for the injured Ishan Kishan, has certainly capitalized on the opportunity. Although Kishan returned from injury and scored 134 runs in two matches, Samson's performance as a wicketkeeper-batsman might give him an edge. A strong showing in the Irani Cup and the upcoming Ranji Trophy could pave the way for Samson's inclusion in India's Test team, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the horizon.

    Samson, who has played 46 matches for India in white ball cricket is still waiting for his Test debut. The 29-year-old's previous outing for India didn't go well as he recorded back-to-back ducks against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper batsman desperately needed runs under his belt to make a strong case for himself in the national side for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. 

    Also read: SL vs NZ: Prabath Jayasuriya takes nine wickets as Sri Lanka win by 63 runs

