Social media filled with memes after India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai

    India set a mammoth target of 515 run and dismissed the opposition for 234 runs on Day 4 (Saturday). Ravichandran Ashwin recorded a century and five-wicket haul to win the Player of the match award, while Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made handy contributions. 

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    India thrashed Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (September 23). The hosts set a mammoth target of 515 run and dismissed the opposition for 234 runs on Day 4 (Saturday). Ravichandran Ashwin recorded a century and five-wicket haul to win the Player of the match award, while Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made handy contributions. 

    Bangladesh came to India high on confidence having thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the two-Test series in Rawalpindi. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. failed to replicate similar performance, especially the batters, as the team was dismissed for a paltry 149 & 234. 

    Bangladesh bowlers gave a good account of themselves on Day 1, having reduced India to 144/6, but local boy Ashwin and Jadeja stitched together 199-run partnership and thereby helping India to reach 376. Ashwin top scored for the home side with 113 from 133 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. Jadeja provided ample support with 86 runs from 124 deliveries.

    India bowlers came out all guns blazing and dismissed the visitors for just 149 runs in the first innings, taking a lead of 227 runs.  Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets, while the likes of Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep accounted for two wickets each. 

    In the second innings, Pant arrived at the crease when India were struggling at 67/3. Pan and Gill played a matured knock to put India in a commanding position, stitching together a partnership of 167 runs. Pant scored 109 runs off 128 balls, smashing 13 boundaries and four maximums, before departing off Mehidy Hasan's bowling. Meanwhile Gill remained unbeaten on 119 runs, including 10 fours and 4 sixes. 

    Chasing down 515 runs in the fourth innings was always going to be a dauting task and it was just a matter of time before the Indian bowlers get the job done before lunch on Day 4. Ashwin, who went wicket-less at the first time of asking, picked up six wickets, while Jadeja accounted for three and Bumrah took one wicket. 

    Her are some of the best memes:

     

