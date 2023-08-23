Zimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak passes away after battling cancer

Heath Streak, a revered figure in the world of cricket and a former Zimbabwean captain and fast bowler, has tragically passed away at the age of 49 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49 after battling cancer. The former Zimbabwean captain and fast bowler, who played a significant role in his country's cricket history, is no longer with us. Henry Olonga, Streak's former bowling partner from their playing days, expressed his condolences on social media. Olonga shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's with sadness that I share the news of Heath Streak's transition to the other side. Rest in peace, legend. You were the finest all-rounder we ever produced. Playing alongside you was a privilege. Until we meet again on the other side, when my own bowling journey concludes."

Streak, a prominent figure in Zimbabwean cricket, served as captain from 2000 to 2004 and played a total of 65 Test matches and 189 one-day internationals. He holds the distinction of being the only player from Zimbabwe to achieve 100 Test wickets. Throughout his 12-year career, he often shouldered the burden of the bowling unit, which was sometimes unstable.

Although recognised primarily for his bowling prowess, Streak also made valuable contributions with the bat, particularly in the middle-order. He amassed 1990 runs in Test matches and 2943 runs in ODIs. Notably, he secured his first and only Test century (127*) against the West Indies in Harare.

Streak's cricket journey commenced with his debut against Pakistan in 1993, which marked the beginning of his rapid ascent. He truly established himself in his second Test in Rawalpindi, claiming eight wickets after a wicketless debut in Karachi.

Also Read: India vs Ireland 2023: India's bench-strength experiments; Jitesh and Avesh could get a chance in the 3rd T20I

In 2005, Streak retired from international cricket to take on the role of Warwickshire's captain as part of a two-year contract. However, his tenure was cut short due to issues with his personal form. Subsequently, he joined the Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007, effectively ending his international career.

Transitioning into coaching, Streak held various positions with teams such as Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Unfortunately, his legacy took a somber turn when the ICC banned him for eight years due to breaches of anti-corruption regulations.