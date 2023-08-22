India vs Ireland 2023: India's bench-strength experiments; Jitesh and Avesh could get a chance in the 3rd T20I

Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan could be a part of the XI in the 3rd T20I as India's wants to test their bench-strength. Throughout the Ireland series, India appears to have largely accomplished their objectives. Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have made remarkable comebacks in both form and fitness, earning them spots in the Asia Cup squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad marked his return to the T20I squad with an unbeaten inning and a swift half-century. Sanju Samson displayed fluent batting during his 40 in the second T20I, while Rinku Singh made an impressive mark in his virtually inaugural appearance. Shivam Dube took on the role of Hardik Pandya's backup, although an improvement in his wicket-taking ability would be beneficial. After going wicketless in the Caribbean, Ravi Bishnoi claimed four wickets in two games. As a result, India secured victory in the series.

Now, the spotlight can shift to the players who have remained on the sidelines in Malahide. Jitesh Sharma might earn his India cap, potentially occupying the lower middle order to exhibit his aggressive batting style from the outset. Shahbaz Ahmed, fresh from a successful wicket haul in the Deodhar Trophy, could provide India with an additional all-round option while affording Washington Sundar some rest. Furthermore, Avesh Khan, who once showed promise with the white ball, could use this opportunity to demonstrate the refinement of his skills.

Ireland faces a significant challenge to contend with India, both in batting and bowling. During the initial game, they faltered to 59 for 6 against bowlers who were in the process of returning from injuries and not yet at their prime. Opting to bowl first in the second match, India's batsmen, with the exception of one, thrived.

Ireland have struggled in the death overs, and their top four batsmen, apart from Andy Balbirnie, struggled to handle Prasidh's bouncers and Bishnoi's deceptive deliveries. Even if runs are conceded, which is not uncommon in T20s, Ireland's batsmen must shoulder the bulk of the responsibility if they aspire to secure their first victory against India after ten unsuccessful endeavours.

India (possible XI): 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Rinku Singh, 5 Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 11 Prasidh Krishna.