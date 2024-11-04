Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement

Wriddhiman Saha, considered one of India's finest wicketkeepers in recent times, has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

cricket Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement from all forms of cricket scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Former Indian test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The 40-year-old, who also played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, was not retained by the team this year. Following this, Saha declared his retirement at the end of this season. Saha, who represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, will retire after the current campaign. Reports suggest he is unlikely to play in the next IPL.

Saha is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers India has seen in recent times. "After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I’m honored to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember!" Saha posted on X. Thanking everyone who supported him throughout his career, Saha expressed his desire to make his final season memorable.

Sports Star reported that Saha is unlikely to continue playing in the IPL. The report also states that he has not registered for the upcoming IPL auction. Saha has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and was part of the Gujarat Titans in recent seasons.

Saha played 40 Tests for India, scoring 1343 runs in 56 innings at an average of 29.41, including three centuries and six half-centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he has 92 catches and 12 stumpings to his name. He also played 9 ODIs, scoring 41 runs.

