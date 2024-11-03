Last of Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin & Jadeja together on home soil? Stalwarts' future uncertain after NZ series loss

India’s 12-year unbeaten run in home Test series has come to a dramatic end on Sunday, with New Zealand clinching a surprising 3-0 series victory.

India’s 12-year unbeaten run in home Test series has come to a dramatic end on Sunday, with New Zealand clinching a surprising 3-0 series victory. The defeat against the Blackcaps marks the first time India have been whitewashed in a Test series at home since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000 and first-ever 3-0 clean sweep on home soil.

The historic defeat has sparked widespread reflection on the future of India’s seasoned players—Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja—whose contributions have been pivotal to India's dominance at home. However, age, declining performance, and changing dynamics have raised questions about their future roles, especially in upcoming home matches.

The defeat in the recent series against New Zealand also marks the first home loss since England's victory in 2012. During these years, India played 56 home Tests, winning 42 and losing only 7.

A closer look reveals the impact of the "Big Four" in the 23 Tests where all were featured: India won 17, drew two, and lost four—all losses coming under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar series in Australia is likely to place these veterans under even greater scrutiny.

Declining performances raise concerns

The series against New Zealand highlighted a decline in the form of Kohli and Rohit, as both struggled to find consistency. Kohli scored just 93 runs across three matches, averaging 15.50. His form throughout 2024 has been troubling, with only 250 runs from six matches at an average of 22.72. Rohit Sharma fared similarly, with only 91 runs at 15.17 in the series. His yearly stats also indicate a downturn, with 588 runs from 11 matches at an average of 29.40.

Ashwin, 38, known for his reliability at home, had an off-performance in Bengaluru, allowing New Zealand’s batsmen to dominate. His economy rate in the New Zealand series was 3.79—higher than his recent rate of 3.31 against Bangladesh and his economy rate against England was 4.12.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja’s all-format value for India is undiminished, even as his economy rate in 2024 rose to 3.30—his highest annual figure. Against Bangladesh, his rate was 3.27; against England, 3.24; and versus New Zealand, it increased to 3.42. Since 2013, Jadeja has been a fixture in 48 of India’s 56 home Tests, missing only a few matches due to injury or rest.

The road ahead

With the next home series set for October 2025 against the West Indies, selectors face the challenging decision of whether to retain these veterans. Age is becoming an undeniable factor, as Ashwin turns 38, Rohit is 37, and both Kohli and Jadeja will be 36 by year’s end. As India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, the pressure is mounting for these stars to prove their worth or potentially face the reality of retirement.

This recent loss has ignited conversations among Indian cricket fans and experts, who recognize the contributions of Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, and Jadeja in establishing India as a powerhouse in world cricket. However, the challenge remains: how much longer can these veterans sustain their form in a sport that continuously demands peak performance?

As India's cricketing landscape evolves, the upcoming matches will likely be decisive in shaping the futures of these legendary players and the next chapter of Indian Test cricket.

