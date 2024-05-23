Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unveiling the dark side of Indian Premier League: Player mistreatment and controversies

    Dive into the shadowy underbelly of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where controversies abound and player mistreatment by team owners sparks heated debates. From Ross Taylor's shocking revelation to Sanjiv Goenka's public altercation with KL Rahul, explore the complex dynamics and ethical dilemmas within the IPL.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 23, 2024, 8:37 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been hailed as a breeding ground for cricketing talent, a platform where players showcase their skills under intense scrutiny and pressure. However, beneath the glitz and glamour of the IPL lies a darker reality - instances of player mistreatment by team owners.

    Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor recently brought to light a disturbing incident from his time with the Rajasthan Royals during the 2011 IPL season. In his autobiography, "Ross Taylor: Black & White," Taylor reveals that he was "slapped" by one of the franchise owners following a disappointing defeat against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

    Taylor recounts the incident vividly, describing how he was approached by the owner in a hotel bar after the match. "We didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck," the owner reportedly said before delivering three or four slaps to Taylor's face. Despite the owner's laughter and the seemingly nonchalant nature of the slaps, Taylor acknowledges the discomfort of the situation and questions its appropriateness in a professional sporting environment.

    The Rajasthan Royals have yet to respond to Taylor's allegations, leaving the incident shrouded in ambiguity and raising concerns about the treatment of players by team owners in the IPL.

    This incident, however, is not an isolated one. In 2015, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra was banned for life from cricketing activities by the Supreme Court-appointed RM Lodha Committee due to his involvement in illegal betting during the 2013 IPL season. The committee also suspended the Royals for two years, highlighting the franchise's troubled history.

    Fast forward to IPL 2024, and another similar incident has come to light involving the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka, and team captain KL Rahul. Following a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Goenka was seen engaging in a heated discussion with Rahul on the field, with video footage of the altercation quickly circulating on social media platforms.

    The public nature of Goenka's criticism of Rahul drew widespread condemnation, further underscoring the fraught relationship between IPL team owners and players. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play within the league and raises questions about the responsibility of team owners towards their players' well-being and dignity.

    As the IPL continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide, it is imperative that incidents of player mistreatment are addressed promptly and transparently. The league must strive to uphold the values of fairness, respect, and professionalism, both on and off the field, to ensure the integrity and credibility of the game are preserved for generations to come.

