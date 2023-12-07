Brian Lara skeptical about Virat Kohli's path to 100 International centuries

Brian Lara, the legendary West Indies batsman, believes that achieving 100 international centuries will be a formidable challenge for Virat Kohli, despite the Indian cricketer's exceptional form. Lara emphasized that breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record requires Kohli to score 20 more centuries, a feat that would take approximately four years, even if he maintains a remarkable pace of five centuries annually. Lara pointed out that by the time Kohli reaches this milestone, he will be 39 years old.

While acknowledging Kohli's outstanding performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he set a record for the most runs in a single edition, Lara cautioned against assuming he will surpass Tendulkar's century count. Kohli equaled Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries during the World Cup and later surpassed this record with his 50th hundred in the format during the semi-final against New Zealand.

Despite Kohli's cricketing prowess, Lara cautioned against overly optimistic predictions, stating, "Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-centuries record won't be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career." While acknowledging Kohli's potential to break numerous records, including his current standing as the fourth-leading run-scorer in international cricket, Lara remains skeptical about the feasibility of reaching the elusive milestone of 100 international centuries.

