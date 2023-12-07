Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Brian Lara skeptical about Virat Kohli's path to 100 International centuries

    West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara expresses doubts about Virat Kohli's chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

    cricket Brian Lara skeptical about Virat Kohli's path to 100 International centuries osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Brian Lara, the legendary West Indies batsman, believes that achieving 100 international centuries will be a formidable challenge for Virat Kohli, despite the Indian cricketer's exceptional form. Lara emphasized that breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record requires Kohli to score 20 more centuries, a feat that would take approximately four years, even if he maintains a remarkable pace of five centuries annually. Lara pointed out that by the time Kohli reaches this milestone, he will be 39 years old.

    While acknowledging Kohli's outstanding performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he set a record for the most runs in a single edition, Lara cautioned against assuming he will surpass Tendulkar's century count. Kohli equaled Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries during the World Cup and later surpassed this record with his 50th hundred in the format during the semi-final against New Zealand.

    Despite Kohli's cricketing prowess, Lara cautioned against overly optimistic predictions, stating, "Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-centuries record won't be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career." While acknowledging Kohli's potential to break numerous records, including his current standing as the fourth-leading run-scorer in international cricket, Lara remains skeptical about the feasibility of reaching the elusive milestone of 100 international centuries.

    Also Read: England levels series with dominant performance against West Indies in 2nd ODI

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket England levels series with dominant performance against West Indies in 2nd ODI osf

    England levels series with dominant performance against West Indies in 2nd ODI

    cricket India vs South Africa Tour: Full schedule, squads, and venues for T20Is, ODIs, and Tests osf

    India vs South Africa Tour: Full schedule, squads, and venues for T20Is, ODIs, and Tests

    cricket Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH) osf

    Mushfiqur Rahim's unusual dismissal: Handling the ball in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test (WATCH)

    cricket Jadeja's reply on potential Pakistan coaching role post World Cup disappointment osf

    Jadeja's reply on potential Pakistan coaching role post World Cup disappointment

    cricket Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint osf

    Could Faf du Plessis make a comeback for T20 WC 2024? South African veteran drops a hint

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how rkn

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how

    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage after shredded Quran verses found amidst firecrackers on Kalaburgi streets (WATCH)

    US military has grounded Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    US military has grounded entire Osprey V-22 fleet; here's why

    Sara Ali Khan completes 5 years in the industry; reflects on her journey with 'Kedarnath'; Read more ATG

    Sara Ali Khan completes 5 years in the industry; reflects on her journey with 'Kedarnath'; Read more

    Ram Temple opening Sachin Tendulkar Amitabh Bachchan Mukesh Ambani among 7000 invitees gcw

    Ram Temple opening: Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani among 7,000 invitees

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon