    Rohit Sharma hints at Rinku Singh's T20 World Cup inclusion after a series of consistent performances

    In a gripping T20I encounter between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma's stellar performance and strategic decisions took center stage. While securing a 3-0 series win, Rohit's praise for middle-order batter Rinku Singh sparked speculation about his potential inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

    Cricket Rohit Sharma hints at Rinku Singh's T20 World Cup inclusion after a series of consistent performances
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Rinku Singh has showcased impressive form in T20Is for India, amassing 356 runs across 15 games and 11 innings at an outstanding average of 89.00 and a strike rate exceeding 176, including two half-centuries. Emerging as a reliable finisher for the Men in Blue, Singh's recent performances have caught the attention of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

    After India's triumph over Afghanistan in the third T20I, featuring a record-breaking fifth T20I century from Rohit and notable contributions from Afghanistan's top-order batsmen, Rohit commended Rinku Singh's maturity and awareness of his strengths. Reflecting on their partnership of 190 runs, Rohit emphasised the importance of maintaining intent in high-pressure situations.

    Rohit, who batted three times in the match, expressed the significance of Singh's calm demeanor and understanding of his strengths. He noted Singh's consistent performances in recent series, acknowledging his crucial role as a finisher. Rohit highlighted the need for a player like Singh in the backend of the lineup and praised him for seamlessly transitioning his IPL success to the international stage.

    In the match itself, India faced an early setback but recovered remarkably, with Rohit (121*) and Singh (69*) guiding the team to a formidable total of 212/4. Afghanistan's Gurbaz, Zadran, and Naib displayed commendable performances in the run chase, resulting in a tied match and subsequent Super Overs.

    The intriguing first Super Over saw Rohit retiring hurt, paving the way for Singh to join Yashasvi Jaiswal, ultimately falling short of the required runs. In the decisive second Super Over, India emerged victorious, securing a 3-0 series win. Rohit Sharma was honoured with the 'Player of the Match' award, while Shivam Dube received the 'Player of the Series' accolade for his all-round contributions.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
