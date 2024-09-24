Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2024: Ishan Kishan picked ahead of Sanju Samson

The Rest of India team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Abhimanyu Easwaran as his deputy. Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel have been selected as wicketkeepers, while there is no place for Sanju Samson in the squad.

The Rest of India squad for the ZR Irani Cup 2024 has been announced. The match, scheduled from October 1st to 5th at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, will see the Rest of India team facing off against the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy champions, Mumbai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the Rest of India side, with Abhimanyu Easwaran, who also participated in the Duleep Trophy, serving as his deputy. While wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan earned a spot in the team following his Duleep Trophy stint, Sanju Samson, the Kerala wicketkeeper who shone with a century for India D, was not considered for selection. Notably, Samson was initially left out of the Duleep Trophy squad as well and was only drafted in as a replacement for an injured Ishan Kishan.

Samson's performance in the two Duleep Trophy matches he played was marked by scores of 5, 40, 106, and 45 in four innings. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan, despite a century (111) in the first match, could only manage scores of 1, 5, and 17 in the subsequent innings. Interestingly, Dhruv Jurel, who is part of the Indian Test squad for the Bangladesh series, has also been included in the Rest of India team as a wicketkeeper.

Left-arm paver Yash Dayal, also named in India's Test squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting on the September 27th, finds himself in the Rest of India squad as well. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, the India batsman, is included in Mumbai squad for Irani Cup.

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal will participate in the Irani Cup, subject to them no being involved in the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh. All three of them were not included in India's playing XI for the first Test. Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, and Ricky Bhui, who impressed in the Duleep Trophy, have also earned their places in the Rest of India squad.

Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shaswat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai squad for Irani Cup: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias

Sarfaraz Khan will join the team if released from India duties.

