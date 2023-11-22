Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

    Amidst Mohammed Shami's remarkable display in the World Cup 2023, securing the Player of the Match title, his personal life takes center stage as ex-wife Hasin Jahan captivates attention with mysterious social media posts.

    cricket 'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been a recent focal point on social media and news outlets due to both his personal and professional life. His outstanding performance in the World Cup 2023 semi-finals, where he secured seven wickets and earned the Player of the Match title, has solidified his status as one of the tournament's most accomplished players. Concurrently, Mohammed Shami's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, has been drawing attention with her enigmatic posts and videos throughout the tournament. A social media figure, Hasin frequently shares videos and pictures with her followers.

    In the World Cup 2023 final, where India suffered a defeat to Australia by six wickets, Hasin posted a cryptic video of herself lip-syncing to a Bollywood dialogue that suggests, "In the end, victory belongs to the good-hearted." While the purpose of the video remains uncertain, speculations arose, hinting at a possible indirect reference to her estranged husband.

    This was followed by two subsequent posts a day later. The first post conveyed, "If my prayers are so powerful, imagine the impact of my curses. Everyone acknowledges this. Prayers and curses don't act swiftly." In another post shortly afterward, she stated, "My adversaries attempted to tarnish my reputation extensively. Now, who will clarify to them that I have gained such renown that people will remember me even after my demise."

    Despite Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan having been separated for some time, their divorce is yet to be finalised. The prolonged dispute, initially sparked by Hasin's allegations of domestic violence against Mohammed Shami, has evolved into legal battles and media scrutiny. With Hasin's continuous online presence, public interpretations vary, with some supporting the cricketer, while others await a resolution to the ongoing discord between the two.

    Also Read: Gautam Gambhir quits Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepfakes far from reality Sara Tendulkar exposes fake X account; raises alarm over misuse of technology snt

    'Deepfakes far from reality': Sara Tendulkar exposes fake X account; raises alarm over misuse of technology

    WATCH Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled snt

    WATCH: Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled

    Cricket Gautam Gambhir quits Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor osf

    Gautam Gambhir quits Lucknow Super Giants, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    Sudhar jao yaar Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH) snt

    'Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow' AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow'

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission snt

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission

    7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil SHG

    7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil

    Tata Technologies IPO fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening gcw

    Tata Technologies IPO fully subscribed in less than an hour of opening

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon