'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

Cricketer Mohammed Shami has been a recent focal point on social media and news outlets due to both his personal and professional life. His outstanding performance in the World Cup 2023 semi-finals, where he secured seven wickets and earned the Player of the Match title, has solidified his status as one of the tournament's most accomplished players. Concurrently, Mohammed Shami's ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, has been drawing attention with her enigmatic posts and videos throughout the tournament. A social media figure, Hasin frequently shares videos and pictures with her followers.

In the World Cup 2023 final, where India suffered a defeat to Australia by six wickets, Hasin posted a cryptic video of herself lip-syncing to a Bollywood dialogue that suggests, "In the end, victory belongs to the good-hearted." While the purpose of the video remains uncertain, speculations arose, hinting at a possible indirect reference to her estranged husband.

This was followed by two subsequent posts a day later. The first post conveyed, "If my prayers are so powerful, imagine the impact of my curses. Everyone acknowledges this. Prayers and curses don't act swiftly." In another post shortly afterward, she stated, "My adversaries attempted to tarnish my reputation extensively. Now, who will clarify to them that I have gained such renown that people will remember me even after my demise."

Despite Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan having been separated for some time, their divorce is yet to be finalised. The prolonged dispute, initially sparked by Hasin's allegations of domestic violence against Mohammed Shami, has evolved into legal battles and media scrutiny. With Hasin's continuous online presence, public interpretations vary, with some supporting the cricketer, while others await a resolution to the ongoing discord between the two.

