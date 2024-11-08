Pakistan thrashes Australia in 2nd ODI

Pakistan dominated Australia in the 2nd ODI, winning by nine wickets. Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul and Saim Ayub's explosive 82 led Pakistan to victory.

cricket Pakistan thrashes Australia by Nine Wickets in Second ODI scr
Pakistan secured a resounding nine-wicket victory against Australia in the second ODI. Chasing a target of 164 runs at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan reached the target in 26.3 overs for the loss of only one wicket. Saim Ayub led Pakistan to victory with a blistering 82 off 71 balls. Earlier, Haris Rauf dismantled the Australian batting line-up, taking five wickets for just 29 runs in eight overs. Shaheen Afridi also claimed three wickets. Steven Smith top-scored for the hosts with 35 runs. With this win, both teams are now level in the three-match series.

Pakistan got off to a flying start in their chase. A first-wicket partnership of 137 runs between Ayub and Abdullah Shafique (64 not out) laid the foundation for the victory. Although Adam Zampa dismissed Ayub, Pakistan had already assured of a victory by then. Ayub's innings included six sixes and five fours. Later, Shafique, along with Babar Azam (15 not out), helped Pakistan cross the line. Shafique's innings comprised three sixes and four fours.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss in Adelaide and elected to field. As the scorecard suggests, Australia's innings began with a collapse. They lost Jake Fraser-McGurk (13) with only 21 runs on the board, trapped LBW by Afridi. Fellow opener Matthew Short also departed soon after, scoring 19 runs. A partnership between Smith and Josh Inglis (18) offered a glimmer of hope, but it was short-lived as Haris dismissed Inglis for his first wicket of the match.

The remaining Australian batsmen succumbed to Haris's pace. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain dismissed Smith. Haris then claimed the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (6), Aaron Hardie (14), Glenn Maxwell (16), and Pat Cummins (13). A late fightback by Adam Zampa (18) helped Australia cross 150. Naseem Shah get the better of Mitchell Starc (1), while Josh Hazlewood (2) remained not out.

