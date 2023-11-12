ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul and Iyer set up a record-breaking victory against Netherlands

India dominated the Netherlands with a resounding 160-run victory, securing their ninth consecutive win. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played exceptional innings, both scoring centuries, as India set a formidable total of 410 for 4 in Bengaluru on Sunday, marking their second-highest World Cup total. Rahul's century, the fastest by an Indian in the World Cup, and Iyer's impressive 128 illuminated Diwali day.

The destructive partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who contributed a forceful 100-run opening stand, set the tone for India's commanding innings. Subsequently, Rahul and Iyer built on this momentum with a remarkable 208-run partnership for the fourth wicket, accumulating 122 runs in the final 10 overs. The innings showcased aggressive batting, a hallmark of India's performance throughout the tournament.

India became the third team in the competition to surpass 400 runs, following South Africa and New Zealand. The Indian bowlers had little difficulty dismissing the Netherlands for 250, with even Virat Kohli and Rohit contributing as wicket-takers.

Shreyas Iyer's century not only dispelled doubts about his ability to handle short-pitched deliveries but also demonstrated a strategic and risk-averse approach. He meticulously broke down the Dutch bowling unit, particularly targeting specific bowlers based on his strengths. His innings, characterised by calculated shot selection and an ability to avoid risks, will likely serve as a model for aspiring cricketers.

KL Rahul, initially focused on supporting the in-form Iyer, unleashed an onslaught in the latter part of his innings. His dazzling shots, including a signature swat-flick six and a slice-cut, showcased his versatile shot-making ability, contributing to his fastest century in the World Cup.

The opening partnership of Rohit and Gill, Iyer's clinical century, and Rahul's explosive innings provide India with confidence and momentum heading into the knockout stage. With 18 points from the league stage, India now prepares for a high-stakes semi-final clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. The comprehensive victory against the Netherlands has undoubtedly bolstered India's position and morale as they pursue World Cup glory.

