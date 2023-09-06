Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, and Starc in preliminary squad for despite Injury

    Captain Pat Cummins, along with key players Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc, has been included in Australia's preliminary squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, set to take place in India.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, and Starc in preliminary squad for despite Injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Despite facing injury concerns that may sideline them before the start of the Cricket World Cup in India next month, Captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc have all been named in Australia's preliminary squad for the tournament. Cummins is dealing with a fractured hand, Smith has a wrist tendon injury, Maxwell is nursing an ankle issue, and Starc is recovering from a groin injury. Notably, all four players are absent from the ODI series in South Africa, which is set to commence on Thursday. Australia enters the tournament after clinching a 3-0 victory in the preceding Twenty20 series.

    Among the 15 players in the preliminary squad, eight also featured in the 2019 tournament: Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, Starc, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

    George Bailey, the selection chairman, commented, "Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are making progress in their return to play programs. They are well-positioned to potentially be selected for the upcoming series against India. With eight one-day matches left to play in South Africa and India, followed by two World Cup practice games, there are ample opportunities to prepare for the tournament."

    Australia has an impressive record, having won the 50-overs World Cup a record five times. The defending champions, England, secured victory in the 2019 edition after a contentious countback in the tied final against New Zealand.

    This year's tournament will commence on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England facing New Zealand. The final match is scheduled for November 19th at the same venue.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Lack of net run rate understanding cost team Super 4 spot, admits Afghanistan coach osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Lack of net run rate understanding cost team Super 4 spot, admits Afghanistan coach

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Venue change uncertainty; Colombo vs Hambantota amid weather worries osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Venue change uncertainty; Colombo vs Hambantota amid weather worries

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock announces ODI retirement post the marquee event

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    Not Team India, it's Team Bharat: Sehwag bats for players to wear 'Bharat' jersey for ODI World Cup 2023

    Recent Stories

    Dry fruits to Til: 7 types of Modak for Ganesh Chaturthi ATG

    Dry fruits to Til: 7 types of Modak for Ganesh Chaturthi

    Lunar discoveries unleashed: 3D world of Moon exploration with Aglyph images

    Lunar discoveries unleashed: 3D world of Moon exploration with Aglyph images

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first reaction on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark; says need proper response AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi's first reaction on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark; says need proper response

    India's longest glass bridge to be thrown open to tourists today september 6 in Kerala's Vagamon anr

    India's longest glass bridge to be thrown open to tourists today in Kerala's Vagamon

    Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Greetings and messages to share with friends and family RBA

    Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Greetings and messages to share with friends and family

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon