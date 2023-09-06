ODI World Cup 2023: Australia names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, and Starc in preliminary squad for despite Injury

Captain Pat Cummins, along with key players Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc, has been included in Australia's preliminary squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, set to take place in India.

Despite facing injury concerns that may sideline them before the start of the Cricket World Cup in India next month, Captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc have all been named in Australia's preliminary squad for the tournament. Cummins is dealing with a fractured hand, Smith has a wrist tendon injury, Maxwell is nursing an ankle issue, and Starc is recovering from a groin injury. Notably, all four players are absent from the ODI series in South Africa, which is set to commence on Thursday. Australia enters the tournament after clinching a 3-0 victory in the preceding Twenty20 series.

Among the 15 players in the preliminary squad, eight also featured in the 2019 tournament: Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, Starc, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.

George Bailey, the selection chairman, commented, "Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are making progress in their return to play programs. They are well-positioned to potentially be selected for the upcoming series against India. With eight one-day matches left to play in South Africa and India, followed by two World Cup practice games, there are ample opportunities to prepare for the tournament."

Australia has an impressive record, having won the 50-overs World Cup a record five times. The defending champions, England, secured victory in the 2019 edition after a contentious countback in the tied final against New Zealand.

This year's tournament will commence on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England facing New Zealand. The final match is scheduled for November 19th at the same venue.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event