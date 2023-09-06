Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event

    Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has highlighted the imperative to strengthen the depth in both batting and bowling as he explained the logic behind the squad selection for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    India's captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need for the Indian cricket team to bolster its depth in both batting and bowling, a facet he believes the team has been missing. He expressed the desire for the bowlers to contribute significantly with the bat when required. The announcement of India's squad for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled for October-November, took place on Tuesday. During the press conference, Rohit underscored the significance of fortifying the team's batting and bowling depth, particularly in the No. 8 and No. 9 positions.

    India's top-order faltered in their initial match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan, with India struggling at 66 for 4 at one point. However, a resilient 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped India stage a comeback. Regrettably, a subpar performance by the subsequent batsmen resulted in India's dismissal for 266 runs.

    "In our opening game against Pakistan, we recognized a deficiency in our lower-order performance. We want our tailenders to make meaningful contributions as well," Rohit remarked.

    "An additional 10-15 runs in that game could have made a difference. It's the fine line between victory and defeat. We've discussed with them and urged them to embrace that role in the World Cup," he added.

    India progressed to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal, achieved through the DLS method.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Lack of net run rate understanding cost team Super 4 spot, admits Afghanistan coach

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
