    ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event

    The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has made a significant announcement by appointing former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the mentor for the Afghanistan national cricket team during the upcoming World Cup.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the mentor for the Afghanistan national team during the upcoming World Cup. A seasoned cricketer, Jadeja boasts a remarkable track record, having represented India in three World Cup tournaments (1992, 1996, 1999) and participated in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during his illustrious career. His batting prowess has left an indelible mark, amassing 5359 runs at an impressive average of 37.47, including six centuries and thirty fifties in the ODI format.

    Jadeja's role as mentor is crucial as he undertakes the responsibility of guiding Afghanistan's talented squad towards a more successful World Cup campaign. The team is determined to improve upon its winless performance from four years ago, and their journey begins with an eagerly anticipated clash against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on October 7. Under the mentorship of a seasoned veteran like Jadeja, Afghanistan's aspirations for a successful World Cup campaign receive a significant boost.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands warm-up match abandoned due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
