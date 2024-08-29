No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan announced their 12-man squad for the second Test against Bangladesh starting on Friday (August 30). In a major surprise, the team management dropped pacer their premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and brought in wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm medium pacer Mir Hamza.

Pakistan suffered a shock 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and are desperately need a victory in the second and final Test of the series at the same venue, if they are to avoid a series loss.

The Men is Green are currently languishing at the eighth spot in the nine-team World Test Championship table, with just PCT of 22.2%, having lost four of the six Tests played so far. Only the the top two teams at the end of the cycle qualify for the final at Lords on June 2025.

Pakistan decided to start with four pacers on a flat Rawalpindi track in the first Test and it backfired as the visitors smashed 565 runs in response to the home sides 448/6 (dec.). In the second innings, Men in Green collapsed for just 146 runs, putting in a target of 30 runs, which the Tigers chased down without the loss of any wicket. It was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against Pakistan.

Shaheen, who has been Pakistan's premier bowler in the last couple of years, bowled 30 overs in the first innings and took just two wickets. On a placid track, Pakistan's pace attack looked toothless and the hosts lost six points due to slow over-rate.

Abrar, made his international debut against England in a home Test series back in 2022. The 25-year-old leg spinner has played six Test matches, taking 38 wickets. Meanwhile, 31-year-old left-arm seamer Mir Hamza seems more of a like-for-like replacement for Shaheen. The southpaw has take nine wickets from Test matches.

Pakistan’s 12-man probable for the 2nd Test: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza

