Michael Clarke backs Steve Smith's move to open in Tests, predicts Brian Lara's record to be broken

Backing Steve Smith's potential move to open in Test matches post David Warner's retirement, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke suggested that Smith could become the world's best opener within a year if given the opportunity. With questions arising about Usman Khawaja's opening partner, Clarke sees Smith as a viable choice among several options. Clarke believes in Smith's technical prowess, hand-eye coordination, and adaptability to different positions.

He even boldly predicted that, if given the chance to open, Smith could break Brian Lara's 400-run record, emphasising Smith's exceptional batting skills and his ability to make a significant impact throughout the day. Despite Clarke's endorsement, Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed satisfaction with Smith's performance at No. 4, indicating a reluctance to disrupt the current batting order.

“If he wants to open the batting and they give him the chance, he will be the number one Test opener within 12 months. He [Smith] is that good a player. If he can bat at 3, he can bat anywhere. Technically he is good enough, he lets the ball go well, and he has great hand-eye coordination. Yes, he might nick the occasional one or might get lbw but tell me something that doesn't,” Clarke said on ESPN.

Clarke even went on to say that as an opener, Smith can break Brian Lara's 400-run record.

“It might be the challenge that he is looking for. He doesn't want to wait. He doesn't want to wait for a Khawaja or a Warner or a Marnus to make a double hundred, he wants to make a double hundred. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don't be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara's 400 record because he's that good and now he's got the whole day to bat,” he added.

Earlier, Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins had made it clear that he was not a big supporter of using Smith as an opener.

“I'm pretty happy with (Smith's) output at No. 4,” Cummins said.

“Obviously Marnus, Smudge [Smith], Trav (Travis Head) and Marsh have been pretty impressive at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. So first instinct isn't probably to disrupt that,” he added.

