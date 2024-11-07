Ranji Trophy: Kerala takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh

Kerala bowled out UP for 162 in the first innings and at the time of reporting, the hosts had scored 251 runs for the loss of five wickets. Sachin Baby (77) and Salman Nizar (45) are at the crease.

Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

Kerala took a first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. Kerala bowled out UP for 162 in the first innings and at the time of reporting, the hosts had scored 251 runs for the loss of five wickets. Kerala now has a lead of 89 runs. Sachin Baby (77) and Salman Nizar (45) are at the crease. Shivam Sharma took two wickets for UP. Earlier, Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul had demolished the visitors at St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvanathapuram. 

Also read:  Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

Kerala started the second day at 82 for 2. Today, the hosts lost the wicket of Baba Aparajith (32) first. Aditya Sarwate (14) and Akshay Chandran (24) who came to the crease after him, failed to shine. Sarwate was dismissed by Shivam Sharma and Akshay by Saurabh Kumar. The Sachin-Salman partnership that followed has added 83 runs so far. Sachin's innings includes six boundaries. Salman has hit two sixes and four fours. Kerala lost the wickets of Rohan Kunnummal (28) and Vathsal Govind (22) yesterday.

Kerala openers Vathsal Govind and Rohan gave Kerala a good start. The duo added 48 runs for the opening wicket. Aaqib Khan broke Kerala's opening partnership by dismissing Rohan. Shivam Mavi dismissed Vathsal Govind with the score at 69.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, who lost the toss and were put in to bat, were all out for 162 runs. Shivam Sharma, who scored 30 runs, was Uttar Pradesh's top scorer. Nitish Rana scored 25 runs. Jalaj Saxena shone for Kerala with five wickets. While the top order comprising Captain Aryan Juyal (23), Madhav Kaushik (13), Priyam Garg (1), Sameer Rizvi (1), and Siddharth Yadav (19) disappointed, Shivam Sharma, who came in at number ten and scored 30 runs, took Uttar Pradesh past 150.

Also read:  India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A

