    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR

    Discover how Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan played a pivotal role in preventing Gautam Gambhir from considering dropping himself from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

    Gautam Gambhir, mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reminisces about a crucial moment during the 2014 IPL when he contemplated dropping himself from the team due to poor performance. Gambhir, then the team's captain, credits team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for steering him through this challenging phase. Khan's unwavering support and trust in Gambhir's decision-making ultimately led KKR to victory in the tournament.

    Having clinched two IPL titles with KKR, Gambhir reflects on Khan's pivotal role in his career, highlighting the actor's profound trust and belief in his leadership. Despite their minimal cricketing conversations, Gambhir acknowledges Khan's invaluable support during times of doubt, emphasising the owner's remarkable ability to place confidence in his decisions without hesitation.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
