IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans fans rejoice after team snaps Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore

In a notable move during the IPL 2024 Auction, Gujarat Titans secure Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore, sparking joy among the team's enthusiastic fanbase.

The IPL 2024 Auction witnessed moments of exhilaration for Gujarat Titans supporters as the team successfully acquired Shahrukh Khan for a significant sum of Rs 7.40 crore. This impactful addition to the squad has ignited excitement and celebration among the dedicated fan community.

A bidding war unfolded between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans for Shahrukh, ultimately leading to his move to the Gujarat-based franchise.

Having been released by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh's transfer freed up Rs 9 crore. Despite playing 33 matches for Punjab in the IPL, Shahrukh's performance in 2023 showed a striking strike rate of 160+, yet he faced challenges in maintaining consistency.

Recognized for his powerful hitting against pace, Shahrukh does face a vulnerability against wrist-spinners. Despite a relatively modest white-ball season with Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh's finisher qualities were highly valued during the auction.

Notably, Shahrukh also showcases his bowling prowess. In TNPL 2023, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine games, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.66. Although he is yet to bowl in the IPL, his striking capability with the bat was evident with a notable strike rate of 190 in TNPL 2023.

