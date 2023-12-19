Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans fans rejoice after team snaps Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore

    In a notable move during the IPL 2024 Auction, Gujarat Titans secure Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore, sparking joy among the team's enthusiastic fanbase.

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans fans rejoice after teams snaps Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The IPL 2024 Auction witnessed moments of exhilaration for Gujarat Titans supporters as the team successfully acquired Shahrukh Khan for a significant sum of Rs 7.40 crore. This impactful addition to the squad has ignited excitement and celebration among the dedicated fan community.

    A bidding war unfolded between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans for Shahrukh, ultimately leading to his move to the Gujarat-based franchise.

    Having been released by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh's transfer freed up Rs 9 crore. Despite playing 33 matches for Punjab in the IPL, Shahrukh's performance in 2023 showed a striking strike rate of 160+, yet he faced challenges in maintaining consistency.

    Recognized for his powerful hitting against pace, Shahrukh does face a vulnerability against wrist-spinners. Despite a relatively modest white-ball season with Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh's finisher qualities were highly valued during the auction.

    Notably, Shahrukh also showcases his bowling prowess. In TNPL 2023, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine games, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.66. Although he is yet to bowl in the IPL, his striking capability with the bat was evident with a notable strike rate of 190 in TNPL 2023.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins, Travis Head send special message to fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins, Travis Head send special message to fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad (WATCH)

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction snt

    Rs 45.25 crore in single frame! Memes explode as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins hit jackpot in IPL 2024 auction

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: WATCH historic moment when KKR snapped Mitchell Starc for record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore meme fest explodes snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

    Recent Stories

    Photos Esha Gupta enjoys boat ride in Varanasi donning saree RBA

    Photos: Esha Gupta enjoys boat ride in Varanasi donning saree

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's film set to premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival SHG

    'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's film set to premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon