ICC Test Rankings: Following Vizag heroics, India's Jasprit Bumrah becomes No.1 bowler in the world

After a stellar performance in the Vizag Test, India's fast-bowling sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, claims the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings, solidifying his status as the world's premier bowler.

Following an outstanding display in the Vizag Test, Jasprit Bumrah, the fast-bowling sensation of India, secures the top position in the ICC Test Rankings, establishing himself as the preeminent bowler globally. This piece commends Bumrah's remarkable accomplishments and delves into the influence of his bowling heroics on the cricketing landscape of India.

Bumrah has amassed 881 rating points, with only Ashwin (904) and Jadeja (899) surpassing him among Indian bowlers. Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja jointly held the top-ranked position in March 2017.

In the batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed an impressive 37 places to secure the 29th spot following his remarkable double-century in the first innings. Shubman Gill also achieved a career-best 38th position, rising 14 places after scoring a century in the second innings.

England's Zak Crawley gained eight places, reaching a career-best 22nd position after showcasing his prowess with scores of 76 and 73 in the Visakhapatnam Test.

Rookie leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed ascended 14 places to 70th, while Tom Hartley, achieving a rare feat as the second England player with at least 50 runs and five wickets in his first two Tests, advanced from 103rd to 95th in batting rankings and from 63rd to 53rd in bowling rankings.

The recent rankings also considered performances in the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Colombo. Left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya climbed three places to a career-best sixth position after his impressive eight-wicket match haul contributed to Sri Lanka's 10-wicket victory.

Shifting to the ODI rankings, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa rose one place to third, and Sean Abbott's impactful six-wicket performance in the three-match series against the West Indies catapulted him 35 places to joint-33rd position in the rankings.

Also Read:

Bumrah has amassed 881 rating points, with only Ashwin (904) and Jadeja (899) surpassing him among Indian bowlers. Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja jointly held the top-ranked position in March 2017.

In the batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed an impressive 37 places to secure the 29th spot following his remarkable double-century in the first innings. Shubman Gill also achieved a career-best 38th position, rising 14 places after scoring a century in the second innings.

England's Zak Crawley gained eight places, reaching a career-best 22nd position after showcasing his prowess with scores of 76 and 73 in the Visakhapatnam Test.

Rookie leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed ascended 14 places to 70th, while Tom Hartley, achieving a rare feat as the second England player with at least 50 runs and five wickets in his first two Tests, advanced from 103rd to 95th in batting rankings and from 63rd to 53rd in bowling rankings.

The recent rankings also considered performances in the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Colombo. Left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya climbed three places to a career-best sixth position after his impressive eight-wicket match haul contributed to Sri Lanka's 10-wicket victory.

Shifting to the ODI rankings, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa rose one place to third, and Sean Abbott's impactful six-wicket performance in the three-match series against the West Indies catapulted him 35 places to joint-33rd position in the rankings.

Also Read: TNPL Auction 2024: Sai Kishore and Sanjay Yadav emerge as joint most-expensive players