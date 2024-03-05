Rohit Sharma's helicopter arrival sets the internet abuzz ahead of Dharamsala Test (WATCH)

Ahead of the fifth Test match against England, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made a remarkable entrance in a helicopter, touching down at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala with flair. While the rest of the team had already assembled on Sunday, Rohit joined them on Tuesday, participating in an event with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Bilaspur and engaging in a game of cricket with fans. Despite India securing an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the series with a spectacular victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi, anticipation remains high for the Dharamsala Test.

In a noteworthy occurrence, the match will witness the fourth instance of two players, India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's batter Jonny Bairstow, featuring in their 100th Test game together. This rare feat has only been observed three times previously in Test cricket history. The milestone pairs include former England captains Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart in 2000, South Africa's trio Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, and Stephen Fleming in 2006, and England's Alastair Cook and Australia's Michael Clarke in 2013.

As Ashwin and Bairstow prepare to represent their teams in the fifth and final Test starting Thursday, it marks only the second occasion when players from opposing teams will celebrate their 100th Test in the same match. Additionally, New Zealand captain Tim Southee and his predecessor Kane Williamson are set to achieve this milestone together, playing their 100th Test during the second match against Australia, just a day after the India-England game begins.

Ashwin, having recently crossed the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, follows in the footsteps of Anil Kumble as the second Indian to achieve this milestone. Making his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has enjoyed a successful 13-year journey. In Dharamsala, the 34-year-old Bairstow is poised to become the 17th Englishman to receive the coveted 100th Test cap, having made his debut in 2012.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on 2012 Test series against England as career's turning point