    'Heath Streak is very much alive folks': Henry Olonga deletes old post on Zimbabwe legend's death

    The virtual world was recently rocked by the news of Heath Streak's supposed passing, leaving fans and experts alike stunned. However, a surprising twist emerged from the cricketing realm as former Zimbabwean fast bowler Henry Olonga dismissed reports on Twitter.

    Cricket
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    The news of Heath Streak's passing sent shockwaves through the realms of social media, leaving both fans and experts in a state of disbelief. Amid this whirlwind of emotions, a surprising turn of events unfolded as former Zimbabwean fast bowler Henry Olonga stepped forward to shatter the somber atmosphere. Through a platform now known as X, which was formerly referred to as Twitter, Olonga chose to make a resounding statement.

    With an intent to put to rest the rumours that had spread like wildfire, Olonga took to sharing a screenshot that showcased a personal exchange on WhatsApp between him and none other than Heath Streak himself. This revelation, delivered with a touch of humour and a dash of theatricality, carried the essence of disbelief transforming into relief.

    Olonga, in a manner befitting his stature as a former colleague and friend, voiced clarification. In his words, he sought to infuse reassurance into the hearts of all who held Heath Streak dear: "I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him." This assertion, a nod to Mark Twain's famous quote on false reports of his own death, reverberated with a sense of triumph over the misinformation that had briefly clouded the cricketing world.

    Drawing an analogy to the realm of cricket, Olonga playfully invoked the image of the "third umpire" stepping in to make a crucial decision. In a nod to the unique language of the sport, Olonga proclaimed that this unseen arbiter had "called him back." This imagery evoked a sense of a dramatic twist, akin to a cricket match's unpredictable turns, reminding us that life, too, can present unexpected outcomes.

    Also Read: India vs Ireland 2023: India's bench-strength experiments; Jitesh and Avesh could get a chance in the 3rd T20I

    With a final declaration that resonated like a triumphant declaration of victory, Olonga brought his message to a close. "He is very much alive, folks," he affirmed. He dismissed the shadows of doubt and rekindled the beacon of certainty. This episode, marked by a digital exchange, not only showcased the power of social media in disseminating news but also underscored the camaraderie between cricketing friends like Olonga and Streak, whose bond extended beyond the boundaries of the pitch.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
