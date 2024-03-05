Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hardest time of my life': Pat Cummins opens up on mother's death last year due to cancer

    Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins candidly shares the emotional turmoil he faced during the challenging period of his mother's death.

    Cricket 'Hardest time of my life': Pat Cummins opens up on mother's death last year due to cancer
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Pat Cummins, the captain of the Australian cricket team, opened up about the profound impact of his mother's death, describing the period when he flew to India for a Test series as the "hardest time of my life." Cummins' mother, Maria, lost her battle with cancer last year, leading him to return home from the tour.

    In an interview for the Imperfects podcast, Cummins shared the emotional struggle he faced during that challenging period. Despite being in India for a Test series, the knowledge that he would have to return soon weighed heavily on him. He reflected on the finite nature of time and the deliberate choice to play cricket abroad instead of staying at home with his ailing mother.

    Attempting to keep Maria's final days private, Cummins didn't disclose the specific reason for his return after playing two Tests in India. However, he acknowledged that during those weeks in India, his mind was constantly back home.

    Cummins revealed contemplating quitting as Australia's captain during this difficult time, expressing a strong desire to be with his mother. Despite external pressure to explain his departure, he remained resolute in not caring about public opinions, prioritising his family over external perceptions.

    "After about six or seven days when I knew I wasn't going to come back to India, we said Mum's in palliative care. But I literally could not have cared less what people were saying about me," Cummins shared, emphasizing the personal struggle he faced during this challenging period of loss and grief.

