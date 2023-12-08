Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hamza Saleem Dar shatters T10 Records: Scores 193 runs of 43 balls in European cricket league (WATCH)

    Experience the cricketing brilliance as Hamza Saleem Dar creates waves in the sporting world, smashing an unprecedented 193 runs in just 43 balls during a European Cricket T10 clash between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet.

    Hamza Saleem Dar shatters T10 Records: Scores 193 runs of 43 balls in European cricket league
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    In a cricketing spectacle, Hamza Saleem Dar etched his name into the annals of history by smashing an extraordinary 193 runs off just 43 balls during a European Cricket T10 clash between Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitaltet. This unparalleled innings, marked by an astounding 22 sixes and 14 boundaries, has now become the highest individual score in T10 cricket, eclipsing the previous record of 163 runs.

    Opting to bat first, Catalunya Jaguar asserted dominance, posting an imposing total of 257/0 in a mere 10 overs. Hamza's monumental contribution of an unbeaten 193* off 43 balls stole the spotlight, complemented by Yasir Ali's brisk 58* off 19 balls.

    Subsequently, Catalunya Jaguar's formidable bowling attack restricted Sohal Hospitaltet to 104/8 in their 10 overs. Raja Shahzad emerged as the top-scorer for Hospitaltet with 25 runs off 10 balls, while Qamar Shahzad and Aamir Siddique contributed 22 and 16 runs, respectively.

    In a stellar all-around performance, Hamza once again shone, this time with the ball, claiming a total of three wickets. The bowling prowess of Faisal Sarfaraz, Farrukh Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, and MD Umar Waqas each secured one wicket.

    Following this remarkable encounter, Catalunya Jaguar sustained their winning momentum, defeating Bengali CC in their subsequent ECS Spain T10 match on Thursday.

    Meanwhile, Sohal Hospitaltet is gearing up to face Bengali CC in their upcoming match on Friday, setting the stage for another intense cricketing showdown.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Steve O'Keefe: Top 10 moments of the Australian spinner

