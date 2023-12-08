CRICKET

Happy Birthday Steve O'Keefe: Top 10 moments of the Australian spinner

Image credits: Getty

Match-Winning Spell against India (2017)

O'Keefe produced a remarkable bowling performance, taking 12 wickets for 70 runs in the Pune Test against India, playing a pivotal role in Australia's victory.

Image credits: Getty

Test Debut against Pakistan (2010)

O'Keefe made his Test debut against Pakistan in Hobart, showcasing his spin prowess by taking 4 wickets in the second innings.

Image credits: Getty

Nine Wickets against Sri Lanka (2016)

In the third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, O'Keefe claimed nine wickets in the match, underlining his effectiveness on turning tracks.

Image credits: Getty

Consistent Performances in Sheffield Shield

O'Keefe has consistently been a key performer for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, contributing with both bat and ball in multiple seasons.

Image credits: Getty

ODI Debut against Scotland (2010)

O'Keefe made his One Day International debut against Scotland, showcasing his all-round skills with a valuable contribution.

Image credits: Getty

IPL Performances (Various Seasons)

O'Keefe played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for different franchises, putting up notable performances with his left-arm spin.

Image credits: Getty

Key Wickets against West Indies (2015)

During the Test series against the West Indies, O'Keefe picked up crucial wickets, proving his effectiveness in providing breakthroughs.

Image credits: Getty

Role in Australia's Test Success (2016-2017)

O'Keefe played a significant role in Australia's Test success during the 2016-2017 season, contributing crucial wickets in various matches.

Image credits: Getty

Four-Wicket Haul against Pakistan (2019)

In a Test match against Pakistan, O'Keefe produced a four-wicket haul, displaying his ability to trouble opposition batsmen.

Image credits: Getty

BBL Contributions for Sydney Sixers

O'Keefe has been a consistent performer for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), contributing with both bat and ball.

Image credits: Getty
