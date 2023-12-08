CRICKET
O'Keefe produced a remarkable bowling performance, taking 12 wickets for 70 runs in the Pune Test against India, playing a pivotal role in Australia's victory.
O'Keefe made his Test debut against Pakistan in Hobart, showcasing his spin prowess by taking 4 wickets in the second innings.
In the third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, O'Keefe claimed nine wickets in the match, underlining his effectiveness on turning tracks.
O'Keefe has consistently been a key performer for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, contributing with both bat and ball in multiple seasons.
O'Keefe made his One Day International debut against Scotland, showcasing his all-round skills with a valuable contribution.
O'Keefe played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for different franchises, putting up notable performances with his left-arm spin.
During the Test series against the West Indies, O'Keefe picked up crucial wickets, proving his effectiveness in providing breakthroughs.
O'Keefe played a significant role in Australia's Test success during the 2016-2017 season, contributing crucial wickets in various matches.
In a Test match against Pakistan, O'Keefe produced a four-wicket haul, displaying his ability to trouble opposition batsmen.
O'Keefe has been a consistent performer for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), contributing with both bat and ball.