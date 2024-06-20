'Generations will remember for years to come' - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli performance ahead of the Super 8s

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to shine in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, despite his recent struggles. Rayudu believes Kohli is poised for a performance that will be remembered for generations, highlighting his dedication and commitment in practice sessions.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has made a significant statement regarding Virat Kohli's form ahead of India's first Super Eight fixture against Afghanistan in Barbados. Despite Kohli's struggles in this tournament, Rayudu believes the star batter is set to deliver a performance that will be remembered for generations.

Virat Kohli's Struggles in the Tournament

Kohli, who entered the T20 World Cup 2024 after a highly successful IPL season as the tournament's highest run-getter, has found the going tough. He has managed just 5 runs in three matches, with scores of 1, 4, and 0 in the group stage. As the tournament reaches its critical Super Eight stage, India will be looking to their prolific batter to step up and deliver.

Ambati Rayudu Backs Virat Kohli

Speaking to Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to shine on the big stage. He emphasized Kohli's dedication and commitment during practice sessions, suggesting that a memorable performance is on the horizon.

"He is a big match player. He likes playing on a big stage and has done well for India over the years. He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. He just wants to win matches for India, that's his only mission and he is practicing according to it as well. We are seeing his commitment in the practice," Rayudu stated.

Rayudu further added, "It seems like Virat Kohli in the USA and in the Caribbean will be like chalk-and-cheese. Kohli will perform the way that the generations will remember for years to come."

Irfan Pathan Echoes Rayudu's Sentiments

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan echoed Rayudu's sentiments, expressing his belief that Kohli is poised for a standout performance. Pathan also backed Indian captain Rohit Sharma to play a significant role in the upcoming matches.

"Big player, big expectations. His expectations are not only from the fans but he has expectations from himself as well. He wants to perform when India needs him to. Virat Kohli has done this again and again. I am sure both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will perform well. We could witness a once-in-a-lifetime performance from these two men," Pathan said.

Pathan highlighted Kohli's commitment, noting, "Despite scoring more than 25,000 runs and winning numerous games for India, Kohli has been practicing for the last two days in this heat as he knows there are back-to-back games in the Super Eight stage. His commitment to India has been outstanding."

India's Super Eight Fixtures

India finds themselves in Group 1 of the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, grouped with Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh. After facing Afghanistan on June 20 in Barbados, India will travel to Antigua to play Bangladesh on June 22, followed by a clash against Australia in St. Lucia on June 24.

India has an excellent record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cups, having won all three matches played against them so far. As the Super Eight stage unfolds, Indian fans will be hoping for Kohli to rediscover his form and lead the team to success.

Also Read: Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumours: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket

Latest Videos