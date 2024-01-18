Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I

The third T20I showdown between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru took an unexpected turn as an unusual Decision Review System (DRS) moment involving Rinku Singh stirred confusion and debate among cricket enthusiasts.

During the third T20I clash between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru, a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) moment involving Indian batsman Rinku Singh stirred a heated debate. In the ninth over of the Indian innings, umpire Virender Sharma declared Rinku LBW off Qais Ahmed's bowling. Opting for a review, Rinku's decision not out perplexed onlookers as UltraEdge indicated a spike despite replays suggesting a noticeable gap between the ball and the bat.

Afghanistan players expressed disbelief at the outcome, engaging in a conversation with the umpire, but the DRS ultimately ruled in Rinku's favor. The unusual incident left fans bewildered and sparked discussions on the accuracy of the decision.

In terms of the match, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh established a remarkable fifth-wicket partnership, setting new records. Following the early dismissal of four Indian wickets for just 22 runs, the duo built a 190-run partnership. Rohit, the Men in Blue's captain, played an extraordinary innings, scoring 121 runs off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes, while Rinku contributed an unbeaten 69 runs from 39 balls, featuring two fours and six sixes.

This partnership surpassed the previous record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is, breaking the 145-run record held by Nepal's Deependra Airee and Kushal Malla against Hong Kong. Additionally, Rohit and Rinku set a new overall record for the highest partnership for any wicket in Indian T20Is, surpassing the 176-run partnership of Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda against Ireland in 2022.

In a thrilling contest that led to two super overs, India emerged victorious against Afghanistan by 11 runs. Rohit Sharma received the Player of the Match award for his record-breaking fifth T20I century, while India's all-rounder Shivam Dube was honored as the Player of the Series for his impactful performances in the first two T20Is.

