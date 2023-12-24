Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe

    India Women concluded their first 'home season' of Test cricket in 28 years with a fitting conclusion, securing a historic maiden victory over Australia in the one-off Test at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    In a historic Test match against Australia, the Indian women's cricket team secured a memorable victory on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey. The high-profile encounter saw moments of intense competition, including an on-field tussle between the captains. However, the spirit of sportsmanship prevailed as the Australian skipper, despite the defeat, displayed excellent character by capturing a momentous occasion for the Indian team.

    The Test match between India and Australia was not just a battle on the field but a testament to the evolving dynamics in women's cricket. Tempers flared during the match, with India's captain engaging in a spirited on-field tussle with her Australian counterpart, Healy. Despite the competitive atmosphere, the game concluded with Healy showcasing exceptional sportsmanship by picking up a camera to capture a picture of the victorious Indian team.

    Also read: Wankhede erupts again! Fans sing Vande Mataram as India (W) record maiden win over Australia (W) - WATCH

    India secured an emphatic 8-wicket victory, successfully chasing a target of 75 runs in the second innings. This triumph followed India's earlier success against England in a similar one-off Test, demonstrating their unwavering determination and skill on the international stage. The Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, showcased their prowess and commitment to excellence.

    Even in defeat, Australian captain Healy's sporting gesture did not go unnoticed. Despite the competitive nature of the match, Healy took a moment to appreciate the historic achievement of the Indian team. She turned photographer, capturing an image that symbolized the significance of the occasion. Healy's gesture received widespread praise on social media, emphasizing the spirit of camaraderie and respect in women's cricket.

    Acknowledging the challenges of playing a one-off Test, Healy expressed her pride in the Australian team's fight. She called for more Test matches to be scheduled, emphasizing the enjoyable experience despite the tough competition. Healy's positive outlook and appreciation for the game reflect the growing importance of Test cricket in women's sports.

    "At the end of the day, (it was) a really enjoyable experience," Healy told reporters after the game. "It was tough work. We knew it was going to be hard work coming over here in particular playing a one-off Test, there's no real time to learn to adapt, to find a style of play, so we knew it was going to be a tough ask but I'm really proud of our group and the fight that we showed."

    The Indian women's team demonstrated exceptional performance both with the ball and bat, thwarting a spirited Australian resurgence on the final day. The duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues sealed the victory, with a warm embrace, echoing memories of India's restrained celebration in 2008 when the men's team made a statement in Australia.

    India Women's commitment to playing "positive cricket" was evident throughout the Test series. Weathering challenges and dictating terms against formidable opponents like Australia and England, the team showcased their resilience and determination. The series marked a historic moment as India played more than one Test at home for the first time since 1995.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series osf

    Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral osf

    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gears up for Boxing Day Test; video of net practice session goes viral

    Cricket Usman Khawaja denied permission for peace symbol in boxing day Test amid ongoing gesture controversy osf

    Usman Khawaja denied permission for peace symbol in boxing day Test amid ongoing gesture controversy

    Wankhede erupts again! Fans sing Vande Mataram as India (W) record maiden win over Australia (W) - WATCH snt

    Wankhede erupts again! Fans sing Vande Mataram as India (W) record maiden win over Australia (W) - WATCH

    cricket PCB mulls regulations to limit player agents as international cricketers association raises concerns osf

    PCB mulls regulations to limit player agents as international cricketers association raises concerns

    Recent Stories

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding to take place at sister Arpita Khan's house? Here's who all arrived so far RKK

    Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan wedding to take place at sister Arpita Khan's house? Here's who all arrived so far

    cricket Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series osf

    Abrar Ahmed joins growing list of injured players ahead of the Australian Test series

    Christmas sale Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount Check new price bank offers more gcw

    Christmas sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets MASSIVE discount! Check new price, bank offers & more

    Year Ender 2023: Rashmika- Ranbir to Samantha- Vijay, most loved onscreen pairs RKK

    Year Ender 2023: Rashmika- Ranbir to Samantha- Vijay, most loved onscreen pairs

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year anr

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon