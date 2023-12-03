Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PCB reverses decision: Salman Butt removed from consultant role amidst controversy

    In a swift turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) withdraws Salman Butt from his consultant role in the selection panel, a day after the controversial appointment.

    cricket PCB reverses decision: Salman Butt removed from consultant role amidst controversy osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced strong backlash over the appointment of Salman Butt as a consultant to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, leading to a swift reversal of the decision. Butt, a former international cricketer, had been named as part of the selection panel but was removed a day after the announcement. The left-handed batsman, who had previously admitted to involvement in a spot-fixing incident during a Test match against England at Lords in 2010, faced resistance within the PCB regarding his consultancy role. Wasim Akram was also very unhappy with the decision of including Salman Butt and this pressure on the cricket board has ensured that Salman Butt doesn't get appointed as a part of the PCB.

    An employee within the PCB expressed discomfort with Butt's appointment and even threatened to resign. In response to the internal pressure and external criticism, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz called an urgent press conference on Saturday to officially withdraw Salman Butt from the consultancy panel.

    The initial decision, made alongside the appointment of Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as consultants, was intended to enhance the selection panel's capabilities for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The move was part of the PCB's efforts to replicate the success of the team in the last T20 World Cup. However, the controversy surrounding Salman Butt's involvement in the spot-fixing scandal prompted the board to reverse its decision swiftly. The T20I series is scheduled to commence on January 12 following the conclusion of the Australia tour starting on December 14.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
