    Harry Brook withdraws from England's India Tour; Dan Lawrence steps in as replacement

    In a significant development, Harry Brook has withdrawn from England's Test squad for the upcoming tour of India citing personal reasons.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Harry Brook has opted out of the England Test squad for the upcoming tour of India due to personal reasons, leading to Dan Lawrence being named as his replacement. Brook's absence is a setback for England's quest to secure a Test series win in India, and he is set to miss the initial matches of the five-Test series. The team, initially scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday, will now proceed without Brook, who returned home from the training camp in the UAE.

    The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement, stating, "Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India." While officially ruled out for the entire tour, there is a possibility of Brook making a later return. The ECB and the Brook family have requested privacy during this period, urging the media and the public to respect their wishes.

    Brook's absence poses a challenge for England, especially in reshaping the middle order, with Ollie Pope returning after recovering from a shoulder injury. The team may consider deploying Jonny Bairstow as a specialist batter at No. 5, with Ben Foakes available for wicketkeeping duties.

    Dan Lawrence, previously part of the Test squad, has been called up as Brook's replacement. Lawrence, who recently participated in the Big Bash League, will join the squad in India after spending time in the UAE for the ILT20. England's training at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday marks the next phase of their preparations after acclimatising in Abu Dhabi over the past ten days.

    Also Read: India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
