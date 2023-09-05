Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri expresses concern over India's fielding and body language against Nepal

In the context of the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, secured their place in the Super 4 stage by defeating Nepal in a rain-affected Group A match on Monday. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten, guiding India to a comprehensive 10-wicket (DLS) victory while chasing a target of 231 runs. However, the Indian cricket team faced some challenges during the match. Opting to field first, they displayed a lack of sharpness in the field, dropping three catches before regaining their composure. Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri expressed his dissatisfaction with the initial 'body language' of the Indian players.

On Star Sports, Ravi Shastri commented, "Right from the outset, there were concerns about the approach, with those early missed catches and an apparent lack of energy in their body language. It took those three missed opportunities to jolt them awake. By that time, Nepal's opening batsmen had built a solid foundation, and it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a vital role in stabilising the situation."

Regarding Nepal's performance against the formidable Indian side, Shastri praised their aggressive batting. He stated, "Nepal aggressively took on our bowling attack, hitting some sixes and swiftly reaching a score of 50 on the scoreboard. This confidence seemed to inspire their middle and lower-order batsmen, as was evident in their performance during the final five overs. It's truly impressive. From Nepal's perspective, consider the enthusiastic crowd that turned up; it's the first time the Indian crowd has been outnumbered," Shastri added.

