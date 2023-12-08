Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    American Premier League 2024: Captains, fixtures, venues and more

    The anticipation builds as cricket legends Chris Gayle, S. Sreesanth, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Cutting, and others are set to lead their respective teams in the highly awaited American Premier League (APL) 2023.

    cricket American Premier League 2024: Captains, fixtures, venues and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    Chris Gayle, S. Sreesanth, Sohail Tanvir, and Ben Cutting have been designated as captains for the upcoming second season of the American Premier League (APL). The fixtures for APL 2023 have been officially revealed. The tournament is scheduled to take place at Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas, from December 19th to December 31st, 2023.

    Chris Gayle, known as the Universe Boss, will lead the Premium Windies team and was instrumental in launching the APL a few months ago at Times Square in New York. Other prominent captains include S. Sreesanth for Premium Indians, Sohail Tanvir for Premium Paks, and Mohammad Nabi, the current captain of the Afghanistan team, guiding the Premium Afghans. Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will assume captaincy duties for the Premium Aussies.

    Dan Lawrence, the emerging English star who made his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2021, will captain the Premium Americans. Navneet Dhaliwal, the captain who led Canada to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 through the WT20 qualifiers, will take charge of the Premium Canadians in their neighbouring nation.

    Chris Gayle, expressing his enthusiasm about captaining the Premium Windies, stated, "I am excited to wear the captaincy band of a Windies team again. Playing in America is like playing at home. Cricket as a sport had to find a place in the USA someday, and this is the best time to have a league like this. The tournament will not just give us an opportunity to show our experience to the local fans but all the young American cricketers who have qualified will get to learn a lot from this and take the game to the next level."

    The designated captains for APL 2023 are as follows:

    Premium Afghans: Mohammad Nabi
    Premium Americans: Dan Lawrence
    Premium Aussies: Ben Cutting
    Premium Canadians: Navneet Dhaliwal
    Premium Indians: S. Sreesanth
    Premium Paks: Sohail Tanvir
    Premium Windies: Chris Gayle

    American Premier League 2023 Schedule

    December 19, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Americans vs Premium Windies

    December 20, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Windies
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Americans

    December 21, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Afghans
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Windies

    December 22, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Afghans
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Aussies

    December 23, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Afghans
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Americans

    December 24, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Paks
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Aussies

    December 25, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Americans
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Aussies

    December 26, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Canadians
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Afghans vs Premium Americans

    December 27, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Afghans
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Paks

    December 28, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Canadians
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Americans

    December 29, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Paks
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Afghans

    December 30, 2023

    20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Semi Final 1 (Team 1st vs Team 4th)
    23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Semi Final 2 (Team 2nd vs Team 3rd)

    December 31, 2023

    21:00 IST / 9:30 Houston Time: FINAL

    Also Read: Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH) osf

    Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    cricket Hamza Saleem Dar shatters T10 Records: Scores 193 runs of 43 balls in European cricket league osf

    Hamza Saleem Dar shatters T10 Records: Scores 193 runs of 43 balls in European cricket league (WATCH)

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Are you above the Supreme Court? Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post snt

    'Are you above the Supreme Court?': Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

    cricket Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: T20Is and warmup matches set for action-packed series osf

    Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: Three-match T20I series and warmup matches

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software

    Indian Army to induct artificial intelligence-based software

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030 AJR

    Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030

    cricket Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH) osf

    Gambhir vs Sreesanth: A new video emerges from the Legends League Cricket's eliminator (WATCH)

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24 SHG

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24

    From the India Gate: The silent spectator leading sloganeering for Mahua Moitra

    From the India Gate: The silent spectator leading sloganeering for Mahua Moitra

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon