American Premier League 2024: Captains, fixtures, venues and more

The anticipation builds as cricket legends Chris Gayle, S. Sreesanth, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Cutting, and others are set to lead their respective teams in the highly awaited American Premier League (APL) 2023.

Chris Gayle, S. Sreesanth, Sohail Tanvir, and Ben Cutting have been designated as captains for the upcoming second season of the American Premier League (APL). The fixtures for APL 2023 have been officially revealed. The tournament is scheduled to take place at Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas, from December 19th to December 31st, 2023.

Chris Gayle, known as the Universe Boss, will lead the Premium Windies team and was instrumental in launching the APL a few months ago at Times Square in New York. Other prominent captains include S. Sreesanth for Premium Indians, Sohail Tanvir for Premium Paks, and Mohammad Nabi, the current captain of the Afghanistan team, guiding the Premium Afghans. Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will assume captaincy duties for the Premium Aussies.

Dan Lawrence, the emerging English star who made his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2021, will captain the Premium Americans. Navneet Dhaliwal, the captain who led Canada to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 through the WT20 qualifiers, will take charge of the Premium Canadians in their neighbouring nation.

Chris Gayle, expressing his enthusiasm about captaining the Premium Windies, stated, "I am excited to wear the captaincy band of a Windies team again. Playing in America is like playing at home. Cricket as a sport had to find a place in the USA someday, and this is the best time to have a league like this. The tournament will not just give us an opportunity to show our experience to the local fans but all the young American cricketers who have qualified will get to learn a lot from this and take the game to the next level."

The designated captains for APL 2023 are as follows:

Premium Afghans: Mohammad Nabi

Premium Americans: Dan Lawrence

Premium Aussies: Ben Cutting

Premium Canadians: Navneet Dhaliwal

Premium Indians: S. Sreesanth

Premium Paks: Sohail Tanvir

Premium Windies: Chris Gayle

American Premier League 2023 Schedule

December 19, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Americans vs Premium Windies

December 20, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Windies

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Americans

December 21, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Windies

December 22, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Aussies

December 23, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Americans

December 24, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Paks

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Aussies

December 25, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Americans

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Paks vs Premium Aussies

December 26, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Canadians

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Afghans vs Premium Americans

December 27, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Afghans

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Paks

December 28, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Windies vs Premium Canadians

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Indians vs Premium Americans

December 29, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Premium Canadians vs Premium Paks

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Premium Aussies vs Premium Afghans

December 30, 2023

20:00 IST / 8:30 Houston Time: Semi Final 1 (Team 1st vs Team 4th)

23:30 IST / 12:00 Houston Time: Semi Final 2 (Team 2nd vs Team 3rd)

December 31, 2023

21:00 IST / 9:30 Houston Time: FINAL

