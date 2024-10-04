Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira

The personal lives of cricketers can be quite distressing. The lives of a few can be cited as examples. Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan are separated from their married life. Because of this, the mental anguish they faced is enormous. They are living a separate life from their children. Let's see in this post what a cricketer did after meeting his daughter after a long time….

Indian team's fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been out of cricket due to injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has not featured in a single series so far. He is expected to feature in the final of the World Test Championship to be held in 2025. Along with that, there are chances to get a place in IPL 2025 series as well.

Apart from this, Shami has also faced many ups and downs in his personal life. Due to differences of opinion, Shami separated from his wife Hasin Jahan. Because of this, Shami could not meet his beloved daughter Aira. He has regretted this many times. It is in this situation that Shami has met Aira after a long time. He also took his daughter shopping and bought her everything she needed.

Shami shared a video related to this on his social media page. Shami and Aira can be seen hanging out together in that video. He mentioned that he met his daughter after a long time. Shami, who is currently training at the NCA in Bengaluru, is said to be in contention for a place in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Mohammed Shami has taken 229 wickets in 64 Test matches so far. Similarly, Shami has taken 24 wickets in 23 T20 matches.

