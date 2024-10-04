Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira

    Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recently reunited with his daughter Aaira after a long time. The heartwarming video of their shopping spree has gone viral.

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    The personal lives of cricketers can be quite distressing. The lives of a few can be cited as examples. Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan are separated from their married life. Because of this, the mental anguish they faced is enormous. They are living a separate life from their children. Let's see in this post what a cricketer did after meeting his daughter after a long time….

    Indian team's fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been out of cricket due to injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has not featured in a single series so far. He is expected to feature in the final of the World Test Championship to be held in 2025. Along with that, there are chances to get a place in IPL 2025 series as well.

    Apart from this, Shami has also faced many ups and downs in his personal life. Due to differences of opinion, Shami separated from his wife Hasin Jahan. Because of this, Shami could not meet his beloved daughter Aira. He has regretted this many times. It is in this situation that Shami has met Aira after a long time. He also took his daughter shopping and bought her everything she needed.

    Shami shared a video related to this on his social media page. Shami and Aira can be seen hanging out together in that video. He mentioned that he met his daughter after a long time. Shami, who is currently training at the NCA in Bengaluru, is said to be in contention for a place in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Mohammed Shami has taken 229 wickets in 64 Test matches so far. Similarly, Shami has taken 24 wickets in 23 T20 matches.

     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From IPL to Women's T20 World Cup: What is Smart Replay, how does it work? AJR

    From IPL to Women's T20 World Cup: What is Smart Replay, how does it work?

    cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule, and More scr

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: All you need to know

    cricket Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case scr

    Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH) shk

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH)

    Explained How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win snt

    Explained: How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win

    Recent Stories

    Israels 5 weaknesses: Analyzing potential threats to security ATG

    Israel's 5 weaknesses: Analyzing potential threats to security

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here ATG

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here

    Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court directs CBI, state cops and food safety body for joint investigation AJR

    Tirupati laddu row: SC directs CBI, state cops and food safety body for joint investigation

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth dmn

    Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's second-richest person, HERE's his staggering net worth

    BREAKING BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore RBA

    BREAKING: BJP leader Arjun Singh injured in bomb attack targeting his house in Barrackpore

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon