    Abhimanyu Easwaran to step in for Ruturaj Gaikwad in South Africa Test series

     In a notable squad update, Abhimanyu Easwaran is poised to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the upcoming South Africa Test series, adding a new dimension to India's lineup.

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to take the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the upcoming South Africa Test series, introducing a noteworthy change to India's cricket lineup. This decision reflects a strategic move by the team to enhance its playing combination for the challenging series ahead.

    Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has showcased remarkable performances in domestic matches, might secure a place in India's Test team against South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad, nursing an injury, will be excluded from the Test series between India and South Africa. Reports suggest that Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to join Team India, bringing a strong domestic cricket record with 32 centuries to his name. Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained an injury during the ODI series, prompting India to provide him with a break. Abhimanyu Easwaran, part of India A, is currently on the South Africa tour and may find a spot as an opener. It is important to note that he will remain as a reserve player.

    Abhimanyu Easwaran's domestic cricket records reflect his impressive form, with 6567 runs in 88 First-class matches, including 22 centuries and 26 half-centuries. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 3847 runs in 88 matches, featuring 9 centuries and 23 half-centuries. Additionally, Easwaran has contributed with 976 runs in T20 format, including one century and five half-centuries, making a total of 32 centuries across formats.

    The first Test match between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place in Centurion from December 26, followed by the second match in Cape Town on January 3. This series holds significance as it marks the retirement of South African player Dean Elgar from Test cricket.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
