Stokes responds to Bhogle's criticism of English media spreading 'vitriol' towards Deepti

Deepti Sharma's recent run-out of Charlie Dean has drawn sharp criticism from English media. Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle criticised the English media for the same, while Ben Stokes has responded to the former's claims.

The cricketing world was again in the splits after Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlier Dean for backing up during the Lord's One-Day International (ODI) last week. It resulted in the visitors winning the tie and inflicting a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts. However, not all were happy with the medium of dismissal that the Indians adopted to win the contest, with English experts and media criticising India's tactic. It led to renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle vehemently blaming the English media for targeting Deepti for doing something lawful and aimed a dig at their culture. Meanwhile, English Test skipper Ben Stokes responded to Bhogle's claims.

In one of his long Twitter threads, Bhogle wrote, "It is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it." Stokes responded by noting, "Harsha ... bringing culture into people's opinion over a Mankad?"

ALSO READ: 'World no longer obligated to think the way England does...' Harsha Bhogle stumps Deepti Sharma's critics

In the same thread, Bhogle wrote, "Stop believing that the world must move at their bidding. As in society, where judges implement the law of the land, so too in cricket. But, I remain disturbed by the vitriol directed towards Deepti. She played by the laws of the game, and criticism of what she did must stop." Here, Stokes responded by stating, "Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over two years ago. I still, till this day, revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans. Does this disturb you?"

"Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not. I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment's on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English," Stokes further added on the same post. Meanwhile, Bhogle replied to Stokes, clarifying his stance.

ALSO WATCH: 'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

"Well, you were not at fault on that one, so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game, and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment. Cheers", authored Bhogle.

Stokes came up with another reply and penned, "What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident? England isn't the only cricket-playing nation who have spoken about the ruling." Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now placed the run out for the non-striker backing up in the proper 'out' category, removing it from the 'unfair' category.