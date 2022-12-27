AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list

AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner is playing his 100th Test, where he has put on a show with the bat, slamming a double century, as he has also joined an elite list.

Explosive Australian opener David Warner attained a milestone in his celebrated cricketing career, as he is playing his 100th Test. Meanwhile, during the ongoing Boxing Day second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the southpaw did something magical with the bat, slamming a double century to put Australia on top on Tuesday. As a result, he became the 10th batter to score a ton in his 100th Test, besides becoming only the second after fellow Australian Rocky Ponting to strike 200 in the same, while Joe Root is the third. Overall, it was his 25th Test ton and the third double century of his glorified Test career.

Below is the list of cricketers to have slammed a century in their 100th game (across formats):

Player Runs Opponent Venue Colin Cowdrey 104 vs Australia Birmingham Javed Miandad 145 vs India Lahore Gordon Greenidge 149 vs England St John's Alec Stewart 105 vs West Indies Manchester Inzamam-ul-Haq 184 vs India Bengaluru Ricky Ponting 120 vs South Africa Sydney Ricky Ponting 143* vs South Africa Sydney Graeme Smith 131 vs England The Oval Hashim Amla 134 vs Sri Lanka Johannesburg Joe Root 218 vs India Chennai David Warner 200 vs South Africa Melbourne

Warner is the second lad after Greenidge to score tons in their 100th Test and One-Day International (ODI). He is also the eighth Aussie to surpass 8,000 Test runs during this innings. Notably, it was his first Test century in three years and the first 50-plus knock in 11 Test innings.

As for the Test, being put to bat, South Africa managed 189 in the opening innings, with Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen scoring half-centuries each, while medium pacer Cameron Green caught five wickets. As for Australia, it is 386/3 at stumps on Day 2, with Warner retiring at 200, while Steven Smith managed 85, as the hosts lead by 197 runs.