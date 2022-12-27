Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list

    AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner is playing his 100th Test, where he has put on a show with the bat, slamming a double century, as he has also joined an elite list.

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Explosive Australian opener David Warner attained a milestone in his celebrated cricketing career, as he is playing his 100th Test. Meanwhile, during the ongoing Boxing Day second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the southpaw did something magical with the bat, slamming a double century to put Australia on top on Tuesday. As a result, he became the 10th batter to score a ton in his 100th Test, besides becoming only the second after fellow Australian Rocky Ponting to strike 200 in the same, while Joe Root is the third. Overall, it was his 25th Test ton and the third double century of his glorified Test career.

    Below is the list of cricketers to have slammed a century in their 100th game (across formats):

    Player Runs Opponent Venue
    Colin Cowdrey 104 vs Australia Birmingham
    Javed Miandad 145 vs India Lahore
    Gordon Greenidge 149 vs England St John's
    Alec Stewart 105 vs West Indies Manchester
    Inzamam-ul-Haq 184 vs India Bengaluru
    Ricky Ponting 120 vs South Africa Sydney
    Ricky Ponting 143* vs South Africa Sydney
    Graeme Smith 131 vs England The Oval
    Hashim Amla 134 vs Sri Lanka Johannesburg
    Joe Root 218 vs India Chennai
    David Warner 200 vs South Africa Melbourne

    ALSO READ: 'The scheduling doesn't get enough attention that it should' - Ben Stokes hits out at ICC

    Warner is the second lad after Greenidge to score tons in their 100th Test and One-Day International (ODI). He is also the eighth Aussie to surpass 8,000 Test runs during this innings. Notably, it was his first Test century in three years and the first 50-plus knock in 11 Test innings.

    As for the Test, being put to bat, South Africa managed 189 in the opening innings, with Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen scoring half-centuries each, while medium pacer Cameron Green caught five wickets. As for Australia, it is 386/3 at stumps on Day 2, with Warner retiring at 200, while Steven Smith managed 85, as the hosts lead by 197 runs.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Australia CA top men's test honour named in tribute to Shane Warne-ayh

    Cricket Australia's top men's test honour named in tribute to Shane Warne

    Team India: KL Rahul technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour-ayh

    Team India: KL Rahul's technique, rational selection calls are need of the hour

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'It was the right decision to exclude Kuldeep Yadav' - KL Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23,Dhaka/2nd Test: KL Rahul and co survive Mehidy Hasan scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rahul & co survive Mehidy scare on Day 4 to complete clean sweep; fans relieved

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul may be dropped from T20I squad, say BCCI sources

    Recent Stories

    Chanda Deepak Kochhar moves Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI plea turned down AJR

    Chanda, Deepak Kochhar moves Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by CBI; plea turned down

    Year-Ender 2022: From Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan and more, three star kids who got trolled this year vma

    Year-Ender 2022: From Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan and more, three star kids who got trolled this year

    Delhi Mayor Battle Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP gcw

    Delhi Mayor Battle: Rekha Gupta named as BJP candidate against AAP

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar launch soon gcw

    Kinetic Luna to come back soon in an electric avatar, launch soon

    Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills AJR

    'Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon