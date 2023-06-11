Australia crowned World Test Champions: How Team India lost the plot on Day 1 itself at The Oval

The partnership between Smith and Head proved to be the game-changer, amassing an impressive 251 runs. This strong start by Australia put India at a disadvantage for the rest of the match.

Australia were crowned World Test Champions after a disappointing start for Team India on Day 1 at The Oval. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first and got early success as Usman Khawaja fell for a duck in the fourth over.

Despite the early success, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne weathered the swing and formed a solid 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Travis Head and Steven Smith then showcased exceptional Test match batting.

Head displayed positive intent and scored aggressively, while Smith played his usual solid game, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Head reached his sixth Test century, his first against India, with an unbeaten 146 off 156 balls and Smith too was closing in on his century.

By stumps, Australia had reached a commanding total of 327/3 in 85 overs, with the Smith-Head partnership reaching an impressive 251 runs. The first day may have set them back in the match.

This is what transpired on the following days:

Day 2:

-Smith reaches his century milestone, while Head surpasses 150.

-India's bowling improves, but Australia still manages to post a significant total.

-India loses their top four batsmen, all scoring below 20 runs, to the Australian pacers.

-Rahane and Jadeja build a partnership, but Jadeja gets dismissed by Lyon.

Day 3:

-Bharat gets out on the day's second ball, but Australia fails to capitalise on their chances.

-India avoids the follow-on thanks to the century partnership between Rahane and Thakur.

-Rahane falls short of a century, but Thakur reaches his fifty, and Australia gains a 173-run lead.

-India displays disciplined bowling, taking four wickets to maintain their position in the Test.

Day 4:

-India starts well with the ball, but Carey and Starc score runs freely.

-Cummins declares, setting a target of 444 for India.

-Rohit and Gill score quickly, but Gill gets dismissed by Green, with controversy surrounding the catch.

-Rohit and Pujara waste their promising starts, both getting out within six balls.

-Kohli and Rahane bat fluently, forming a fifty partnership and taking the match to the final day.

Day 5:

-The target for India is 280 runs with 7 wickets remaining.

-India faces no trouble in the first half-hour.

-Kohli edges the ball, leading to a brilliant catch by Smith; Jadeja also gets out as Boland takes two wickets in one over.

-Starc removes Rahane, and Lyon wraps up India's tail.

-Australia secures a 209-run victory, becoming the second WTC champions.