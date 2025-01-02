AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma dropped from India's playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah to lead

As rumoured, India's captain Rohit Sharma has been dropped from the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah will take over as captain for the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit's recent form has been a major concern, with the batsman scoring just 31 runs from five innings in the ongoing series, averaging a mere 6.20. His overall performance in 2024 has been underwhelming, with 619 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.76.

India coach Gautam Gambhir had been tight-lipped about Rohit's inclusion in the playing XI ahead of the fifth Test. When questioned, Gambhir emphasized that the team's focus was on winning the upcoming Test, rather than individual performances.

"The only conversation we have in the team is how to win the next Test match," Gambhir said. "We all know how important this Test is."

To another query if everything is okay with Rohit, Gambhir said, ""Everything is fine with Rohit. I don't think there is anything traditional about it. The head coach is here, that should be fine. That should be good enough. And we have to look at the wicket to finalize the playing XI tomorrow".

Rohit's struggles for form have been evident since his century against England in March 2024. In the 15 innings that followed, he managed just 154 runs at an average of 10.26, with a highest score of 52 against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

The decision to drop Rohit comes at a critical juncture, with India trailing the series 1-2. The team will be looking to bounce back and level the series under Bumrah's leadership.

