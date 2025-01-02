AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Places of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant uncertain; HERE's India's probable playing XI

India's team for the Sydney Test against Australia is uncertain, with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's spots under scrutiny, and potential changes to the batting order and bowling lineup.

First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Sydney: Fans are eagerly awaiting the changes in the Indian team for the upcoming Test match against Australia in Sydney, with positions of key players like captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant under scrutiny. Significant changes are anticipated, particularly after Rohit Sharma's absence from the customary pre-match press conference, leading to speculation that he might not play tomorrow. The only team official to meet the media was coach Gautam Gambhir, which has further fueled doubts about Rohit's participation.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

Rishabh Pant’s spot in the team is also in question, following his poor shot selection at crucial moments in both innings during the Melbourne Test. Gambhir has warned the team members that they cannot continue to play reckless shots under the guise of their natural game, particularly in high-pressure situations. Gambhir refrained from confirming whether Rohit Sharma will play in the Sydney Test.

If Rohit is absent, KL Rahul is expected to return as opener. If Rohit does play, it could potentially be his farewell Test, as there is speculation that he may announce his retirement if India loses in Sydney. Shubman Gill is likely to take the number three spot, but only if Rohit is not in the playing XI. If Rohit plays, the opening pair will likely be Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Rahul possibly slotting in at number three and Virat Kohli at number four.

Given recent criticism of Pant's performances, there is a possibility that Dhruv Jurel will replace him at number five. If this change is made, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be promoted in the batting order to number six.

With spinners expected to play a crucial role in Sydney, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are almost certain to be included in the playing XI. While Gambhir confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will not feature, Harshit Rana will return to the squad. Mohammed Siraj, who impressed in the second innings in Melbourne, will retain his place, while Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India's pace attack.

India's probable XI for the Sydney Test against Australia:  
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: "Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

